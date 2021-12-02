ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara police warn of rising car theft

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police is warning of rising in car thefts on Thursday.

For the past couple of months, the police department received numerous reports of car burglaries happening in the city.

Police say the thefts happen mostly in recreational areas, the municipal golf course, city parks, beach fronts and other parking lots throughout Santa Barbara City.

Investigators have received information about this network of criminals and they say the suspects are highly sophisticated with their use of look-outs to observe future victims' actions and waiting for the victim to leave their car before breaking in.

Victims have reported placing valuable items in the back of their trunk, believing it to be safe, but the suspects used burglary tools to discreetly break into the trunk before removing credit/debit cards and leaving wallets and purses behind.

The victims say they are unaware of the crime having occurred until trying to use their cards to find them missing.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.

News Channel 3-12

DAs, retailers say California needs tougher retail theft law

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors and retailers are pushing back on assertions by California’s governor and attorney general that they have enough tools to combat shoplifting and other retail thefts. California Retailers Association President Rachel Michelin says recent large-scale thefts in which groups of individuals steal in plain sight or The post DAs, retailers say California needs tougher retail theft law appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday

GOLETA, Calif. - Southcoast Church and The Community Hot Rod Project will host their 2nd annual Toy Drive Car Show this Saturday, December 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome, it's free to attend and new unwrapped toys will be collected to support the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara. The event The post Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

