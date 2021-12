A Vienna man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself not just to the elements but to his neighbors as well, wearing just a jacket over his birthday suit. According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies responded to a report of public lewdness in front of a home on Mill Pond Way. It was alleged that the homeowner, Robert C. Andrews, "was standing out in his front yard wearing nothing but a jacket and was exposing himself while performing a lewd act in view of the public eye."

VIENNA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO