Lane Reduction of SPID Frontage Road at Laguna Shores Intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning on Tuesday, December 7, there will be a lane reduction of the eastbound frontage road of South Padre Island Drive (SPID) between Nagle Street and the JFK turnaround at the Laguna Shores intersection. The reduction is anticipated to last one day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The closure will allow City contractors to remove the subgrade surface of the roadway at the Laguna Shores Road intersection as part of the Laguna Shores Road project. Motorists in the right lane will be directed to turn right onto Nagle Street in order to access Laguna Shores Road.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information, please call Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.