ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Lane Reduction of SPID Frontage Road at Laguna Shores Intersection

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0dCfF3ru00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning on Tuesday, December 7, there will be a lane reduction of the eastbound frontage road of South Padre Island Drive (SPID) between Nagle Street and the JFK turnaround at the Laguna Shores intersection. The reduction is anticipated to last one day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The closure will allow City contractors to remove the subgrade surface of the roadway at the Laguna Shores Road intersection as part of the Laguna Shores Road project. Motorists in the right lane will be directed to turn right onto Nagle Street in order to access Laguna Shores Road.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information, please call Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden to offer warning to Putin

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontage Road#Spid
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

300
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy