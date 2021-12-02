ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Column: Women's tennis leads lonely fight for human rights

By PAUL NEWBERRY
semoball.com
 1 day ago

If Thomas Bach or Adam Silver need some pointers on standing up for human rights instead of the bottom line, they should give a call to Steve Simon over at the women's tennis tour. AP Sports Columnist. If Thomas Bach or Adam Silver need some pointers on standing up...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
FOXBusiness

Women's tennis takes on China with threat to pull its business

Nothing in Steve Simon's career as a tennis promoter prepared him for the crisis he is suddenly faced with this month: a player’s disappearance that has forced his organization, the Women’s Tennis Association, into a standoff with the Chinese government. But the string of events since a post on the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Dick Pound
Person
Tommie Smith
AFP

Djokovic says 'fully' supports WTA's China decision over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being," he said on the sidelines of the David Cup in Madrid on Wednesday, adding her health was of the "utmost importance to the world of tennis". "I think the position of the WTA is very bold and very courageous," the Serbian player said. WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon on Wednesday announced the "immediate suspension" of all its tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.
TENNIS
buffalonynews.net

Chinese tennis star's disappearance is warning for Olympics, says rights group

New York [US], November 21 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised concern about the disappearance of three-time Olympian Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. The hashtag WhereIsPengShuai is trending globally, and prominent tennis players and other important figures have voiced fears about the 35-year-old star's whereabouts. On November 2,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Tennis-WTA's Stance on Peng Has Made It Human Rights Champion, Says Former U.S. Official

(Reuters) - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has become the world's "most effective" human rights organization over its leadership on the Peng Shuai case and willingness to lose money to stand by its principles, said Kelley Eckels Currie, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues. The whereabouts of Peng, a...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tour#Ap Sports#Nba#Wta#Chinese#Communist Party
Washington Post

Tennis is a game. Human rights in China is serious business.

At a time of far too much equivocation — by corporations, governments and nonprofits — about the rampant violation of human rights in China, a statement from Steve Simon, chairman and chief executive of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), rings out like the proverbial fire bell in the night. At issue is the suspicious disappearance of Chinese professional tennis player Peng Shuai, a 35-year-old woman formerly ranked No. 1 in doubles worldwide. Ms. Peng vanished after Nov. 2, when she posted an accusation of being sexually assaulted by a former member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo, Zhang Gaoli. Her only purported communication since speaking out against one of China’s most powerful men was a statement released in her name by state media, claiming that she is “resting at home” and retracting her charges against Mr. Zhang.
TENNIS
Slate

Women’s Tennis Is Risking Millions to Take on China

Peng Shuai made it clear she knew the stakes. “Even if it’s like striking a stone with an egg, and courting self-destruction like a moth to the flame, I will tell the truth about you,” the tennis player wrote near the end of her detailed Weibo post accusing former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual misconduct. The 35-year-old Peng’s accusation, made early this month, was the most high-profile one in China since the #MeToo movement began.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
buffalonynews.net

China sweeps women's singles semis spots at Table Tennis Worlds

NEW YORK, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddlers continued to shine in the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships held in Houston, making the semifinals of women's singles on Sunday all-Chinese contests. World No.1 Chen Meng joined teammates Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi in the last four, after they...
HOUSTON, TX
AFP

Former head of global athletics Lamine Diack dies at 88: family

The former head of global athletics Lamine Diack, who presided over the sport from 1999 to 2015 but was later convicted for corruption, has died aged 88, his family told AFP. The Senegalese was head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, the world governing body of track and field, the cornerstone of Olympic sport. Diack was replaced by Britain's Sebastian Coe in August 2015 as head of world athletics.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy