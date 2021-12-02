Second Annual Curbside “Letters to Santa” at Salinas Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will partner with Santa Morris, your Coastal Bend Santa Claus, to host a drive-thru Letters to Santa.

At the drive-thru, anyone will be able to cruise on by to personally deliver a Letter to Santa on Saturday, December 11, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Your children will be thrilled to see Santa, who will be joined by his Elves, the Gingerbread Man, Olaf, and The Grinch!

Additionally, Parks and Recreation will be giving away 500 Christmas Eve Kits for the first 500 people. The kits will be filled with cookies, reindeer food, a coloring book with crayons, and a special gift from Santa. The kits will be limited to one per person, and you must be present to receive a kit.

To ensure the safety of everyone, no one will be allowed outside of the vehicles.

Admission is FREE! All ages are welcome to join in the fun.

Salinas Park is located at 1354 Airport Road. For more information, call 361-826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (“Recreation Centers” or “Senior Services”). Share your family event photos on our social media page.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.