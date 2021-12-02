ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT to Begin Phase One of Maintenance Project on JFK Causeway Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning Thursday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m., Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors will begin Phase 1 of the JFK Causeway Bridge maintenance project.

Tonight, crews will begin installing the barriers, striping, and traffic control devices for the new traffic pattern. Crews are scheduled to be off the road by Friday, December 3, at 6:00 a.m. The crews are expected return on Saturday, December 4, at 6:00 a.m. to finish the installation.

Throughout Phase 1, the bridge will maintain single lane travel with traffic being shifted to the two outside lanes of the bridge. This traffic pattern will be in effect until May 31, 2022. However, all four lanes on the bridge will be temporarily open during the Beach to Bay Marathon on May 21, 2022.

This $9 million maintenance project is designed to maximize the structure's life and reduce its overall life-cycle costs. The project includes:

  • Repairs to the substructure, superstructure, and railing on the bridge's main span.
  • Replacing the existing armor joints and bearing pads.
  • Applying a new concrete overlay travel surface to the bridge deck.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department and TxDOT will be monitoring city traffic cameras throughout the project's duration to help alleviate traffic concerns. If residents would like to plan for their daily commute, they can view the City's cameras at www.cctexas.com/jfkbridgeproject.

Media representatives needing additional information may contact Makensie Oubre, Sr. Public Information Officer, at (361) 826-3420 or email at makensieo@cctexas.com.

