NBA

Sore foot delays Williamson's return to Pelicans practice

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Soreness in Zion Williamson's surgically repaired right foot derailed plans for the 2020 All-Star forward to take part in his first full practice of the season on Thursday, team officials said. Now the plan is to rest the 2019 top overall draft choice for a...

