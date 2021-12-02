ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hacienda sexual assault scandal: Nurse who assaulted incapacitated woman sentenced to prison

fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Sutherland will, besides spending 10 years behind bars,...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Prison Officials ID Inmate Killed in Apparent Attack in Cell

Authorities have publicly identified a Virginia inmate killed when another prisoner apparently attacked him in a cell. The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that 47-year-old Gregory Pierce, an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison, was pronounced dead Saturday at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, in the western part of the state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacienda#Prison#Fox 10
BBC

Ex-nurse gets 10 years in prison for raping incapacitated patient

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a clinic where she was under his care. Ex-nurse Nathan Sutherland was accused of raping the victim, who has severe disabilities, at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Nurse Who Assaulted and Impregnated Intellectually Disabled Woman Gets 10 Years

A nurse accused of sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled woman who gave birth to his child has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Nathan D. Sutherland, formerly a licensed practical nurse, was trusted with caring for the woman at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. But Sutherland’s fellow employees were shocked in December 2018 when the woman—who can’t speak and has severely limited movement—gave birth to a baby boy. Two years ago, Sutherland was arrested and charged with rape after DNA tests were performed on every male employee at the facility and his was found to match the baby’s. He pleaded guilty this year to sexual assault and abusing a vulnerable adult, and, on Thursday, he was given a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars. At his sentencing, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said the term took into account “the vulnerability of the victim and the position of trust held by the defendant... This sentence honors the wishes of the victims.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Dallas News

Jurors sentence McKinney woman to probation in 2018 slaying of husband

A McKinney woman who was accused of ambushing her husband as he showered and then fleeing their house after the shooting, leaving their two young children behind, was acquitted of murder this month. A Collin County jury instead convicted Morgan Leigh Sims, 36, of the lesser charge of manslaughter and...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon County prison inmate dies by suicide

Officials say an inmate at the Carbon County Correctional Facility has died. The Carbon County Coroner says 38-year-old Aaron Stevens died by suicide Monday. He says Stevens hung himself with a sheet, and strangulation is listed as the cause of death. The Carbon County District Attorney says his office is...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy