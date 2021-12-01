ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Henderson turns provider as Salah puts Liverpool two-nil up

By Max Rudd
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool’s early dominance has paid off with Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah netting inside the first 20 minutes. The Red’s skipper put the Reds ahead with a tidy...

www.yardbarker.com

Tribal Football

Murphy convinced Liverpool striker Salah can be Ballon d'Or chance

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says Mohamed Salah must have a chance at next week's Ballon d'Or ceremony. The Ballon d'Or presntation ill take place on Monday, with Lionel Messi and Lewadowski the two current favourites to come out on top. Rating Salah's chances of winning the prize, Murphy told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool ace Salah unimpressed by Anfield pitch invader

Lverpool star Mohamed Salah clashed with a pitch invader at the end of Saturday's 4-0 victory over Southampton. As the two sets of players exchanged post-match handshakes, one fan to ran onto the Anfield pitch, with Salah the focus of his attention. The bobble-hatted supporter made it over to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson pushing for Liverpool starts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not have any of his injured players back for the visit of Southampton. The Reds boss will, therefore, again be selecting from the same squad which featured against Porto in the Champions League in midweek, with Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all set to return after being rested.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Salah deserved higher Ballon d'Or placing

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah deserved a better placing in the Ballon d'Or vote. Salah was seventh in last night's Ballon d'Or rankings. "Yes (I was surprised), I was to be honest," he said. "But it is not in my hands. "Is the Ballon d'Or a journalists vote?...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

‘Up there with Mo Salah’ – Liverpool fans blown away by £66.8m star’s Southampton performance

There was an element of trepidation surrounding Liverpool’s meeting with Southampton, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men presenting something of a potential banana skin to dampen the positive mood in Merseyside. The performance of Jurgen Klopp’s men left no doubt about the Reds’ intentions domestically, however, with a four-goal display brushing aside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool ace Salah: Deciding to leave Chelsea was making of career

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits leaving Chelsea was the making of his career. Salah believes escaping an unhappy spell at Chelsea for first Fiorentina and then Roma in Italy helped set him on the road to ultimately huge success at Liverpool. "It has helped me a lot," he said of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool top Premier League for goals; Mohamed Salah leads goal chart

Liverpool smashed two significant records as Jurgen Klopp's side moved within two points of league leaders Chelsea with a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. The Reds have now scored a league-topping 39 goals - their highest ever goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign - and became only the second English top-flight club to score two or more goals in 17 consecutive games in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Clock ticking for Rafa Benitez at Everton as Marcel Brands’ exit puts spotlight on manager

The clock is ticking for Rafa Benitez. Yesterday’s departure of Marcel Brands, Goodison’s director of football, puts the spotlight firmly on the Everton manager.Benitez’s team host Arsenal tonight and are aiming to break a winless streak that goes back to September. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 pummelling by Liverpool, inflamed an already restive fanbase and precipitated the sacking of Brands. The Dutchman’s 3½ years on Merseyside was not a success but Brands was still a scapegoat.Since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club five years ago, Everton have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rival Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, breaking a scoring record in the process. Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool's other scorers in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theedgemarkets.com

Salah hits double as Liverpool triumph at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (Dec 2): Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday to stay two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. Juergen Klopp's side produced another top-class performance with their Egyptian forward Salah taking his tally for the league season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Mohamed Salah's brace leads Liverpool past Everton in Merseyside rout

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday to stay two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.) - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN?...
MLS
Daily Mail

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets brace, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also on target as Reds crush Merseyside rivals who suffer their biggest home derby loss in 39 years

The seventh best player in the world apparently, Mo Salah. So it wasn’t just Robert Lewandowski who got short-changed in Paris on Monday night. Those other six must have rare talent indeed, to push Salah so far down the rankings. What he did here decided a Merseyside derby that was closer than it deserved to be, despite a scoreline that embarrassed Everton. Twice, he took advantage of errors by the home team to speed away and score, one on one, against Jordan Pickford. And that was pretty much the difference between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah nets brace as Liverpool claim record-breaking victory at Everton

Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a record-breaking 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park in the 239th Merseyside derby. In maintaining their current Premier League average of three goals per game, Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first top-flight English team to score at least twice in 18 successive fixtures in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Drogba tells Salah: You need to leave Liverpool and return to Chelsea

Chelsea great Didier Drogba has urged Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool and return to Stamford Bridge. Drogba and Liverpool star Salah were teammates at Chelsea in 2014. And Ivorian great Drogba admits he'd like to see the Egyptian return to his former club amid speculation over his future at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE

