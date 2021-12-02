Memphis will face Hawai'i in bowl game, according to report

Memphis will play the University of Hawai’i in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 24, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

It would be the first time these two teams have faced each other. Memphis has yet to receive official word about its opponent.

The NCAA has added an additional bowl game, which would allow all 84 bowl-eligible teams to compete, according to the report.

McMurphy reported that the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (6-7, 3-5 Mountain West) are expected to play in the bowl game against the Tigers on Christmas Eve.

Two of six six-win teams — Ball State, Hawai’i, Miami (Ohio), North Texas, Old Dominion and Wyoming — would have been left without a bowl game without the addition of another game.