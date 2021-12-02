ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis will face Hawai'i in bowl game, according to report

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

Memphis will play the University of Hawai’i in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 24, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

It would be the first time these two teams have faced each other. Memphis has yet to receive official word about its opponent.

The NCAA has added an additional bowl game, which would allow all 84 bowl-eligible teams to compete, according to the report.

McMurphy reported that the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (6-7, 3-5 Mountain West) are expected to play in the bowl game against the Tigers on Christmas Eve.

Two of six six-win teams — Ball State, Hawai’i, Miami (Ohio), North Texas, Old Dominion and Wyoming — would have been left without a bowl game without the addition of another game.

#The University Of Hawai I#The Easypost Hawai I Bowl#The Action Network#Tigers#Old Dominion
The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

