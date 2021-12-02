Tilly’s Reports Lots of Good News

Tilly’s Inc. racked up its third consecutive quarter of record quarterly net sales and EPS with results easily exceeding Wall Street targets. “Fiscal 2021 continues to be a record-setting year for us with record net sales and earnings per share for each quarter thus far,” said Ed Thomas, Tilly’s president and CEO, on an analyst call. “We have already surpassed our total net sales for all of last year, and our year-to-date third-quarter earnings per share have set a record relative to any full fiscal year.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO