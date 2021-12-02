ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tilly’s Reports Lots of Good News

By Tiffany Montgomery
shop-eat-surf.com
 5 days ago

Details about just how good business is for large industry customer Tilly’s....

shop-eat-surf.com

Comments / 0

Related
wolfstreet.com

Social Security COLA Calculations May Get Changed to CPI-E as Part of the Reform Bill. What Does it Mean for Retirees?

Watch out for the costs of housing, medical care, and gasoline. Social Security benefits are adjusted for inflation – the Cost of Living Adjustments or COLAs – based on the “Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers” (CPI-W), released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By this measure, inflation was 6.9% in October.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Tilly’s Q3 Blows Past Wall Street Targets

Tilly’s Inc. racked up its third consecutive quarter of record quarterly net sales and EPS with results easily exceeding Wall Street targets. “Fiscal 2021 continues to be a record-setting year for us with record net sales and earnings per share for each quarter thus far,” said Ed Thomas, Tilly’s president and CEO, on an analyst call. “We have already surpassed our total net sales for all of last year, and our year-to-date third-quarter earnings per share have set a record relative to any full fiscal year.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Edition
shop-eat-surf.com

Zumiez’s Posts “Historic” Q3

Zumiez has been outperforming the market for years. But the recently ended third quarter was so good, CEO Rick Brooks described it as “historic” on an earnings conference call Thursday. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click here to sign up. If...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
shop-eat-surf.com

SIA Data Shows Increase in Winter Outdoor Spending and Job Creation

SIA Winter Outdoor Data Shows Increase in Consumer Spending and Jobs. Consumer spending grew to $79.6 billion and supported 799k jobs. Park City, Utah (December 1, 2021) – As we continue through the busy time for consumer spending, data released today by Snowsports Industries America (SIA) shows that winter outdoor consumers are responsible for over $79 billion in spending and support 799,000 jobs.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy