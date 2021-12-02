ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Remains Open for International Travellers BUT One Day Covid Test Now Required

Joe Biden has today (2 December) announced that travellers planning on arriving in America must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of departure to the States. This travel change comes just days...

