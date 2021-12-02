Readers’ Advocate: The Item’s election coverage deserves kudos, some criticism

(Editor’s note: The Readers’ Advocate’s role is to address the concerns of readers on a variety of matters, including the fairness of stories; what The Item covers and how; stories that may have been missed; and the emphasis put on certain stories but perhaps not on others. It is written by Jo Sullivan, a retired educator who is not a member of The Item staff and is not being paid. These commentaries appear periodically, on no set schedule.)

The Daily Item’s coverage of the 2021 city and town elections was extensive and fair. It seemed to me that there was more comprehensive coverage this year. Was I not paying attention in other years? Perhaps there were more open seats, especially in Lynn, and newcomers joined the competition.

In any case, The Item covered debates, forums, campaign-finance reports, endorsements and included candidate profiles. Every Lynn candidate for City Council and School Committee was profiled, both incumbents and challengers. Select Board and School Committee elections in other North Shore towns also received coverage. These details were helpful to voters.

Prior to the primary in September, the paper reported on a mayoral debate, and printed an opinion piece by Thor Jourgensen, “Leadership styles on display in debate,” (Sept. 10).

When a supporter of mayoral candidate Michael Satterwhite complained about primary election voting irregularities (Sept. 25), Lynn City Clerk Janet Rowe wrote an extensive response, “Lynn election conducted with integrity” (Sept. 28).

Although she was responding to specific criticisms from a candidate, Rowe’s detailed piece gave voters and readers a glimpse into how much effort goes into running an election.

Election debates in Lynn focused on the topics of education and housing, and were sponsored by the local teachers union, labor unions, and cable TV.

The Item’s editorial pages included testimonials, support opinion pieces and letters from candidates in Lynn, Saugus and Lynnfield, as well as editorials (Sept. 22, 28, Nov. 2, 3) and an opinion piece on Nov. 5 about the importance of elections and topics such as the Lynn housing plan.

The Nov. 1 front page was powerful, with the headline, “Now, it’s up to you,” centered, and framed by articles with special features on Lynn, Peabody, Salem and Saugus.

Also on the front page, The Item profiled the Lynn mayoral candidates’ personal preferences in stories running under the headline, “So. Really, who are these guys?”

Election results posted in the Nov. 3 edition included the Lynn mayoral race, all municipal offices, and coverage of North Shore neighbors, as one would expect.

The low turnout, however, was disheartening. This was not for want of trying by The Item . Commenting on the disappointing turnout, unsuccessful City Council candidate Marven Hyppolite and Lynn City Clerk Janet Rowe wrote about the results and looked toward the future in opinion pieces after the election.

Let me offer a few coverage critiques:

After The Item reported on mayoral campaign finances, including irregularities by Darren Cyr’s campaign, the paper printed a statement from Cyr (Sept. 27) saying the issue had been resolved.

As far as readers know, the reporter did not confirm Cyr’s statement. It is not sufficient for a candidate to assert that his finance concerns have ended. A reporter needs to follow up.

In a year when there are so many new names and faces, it would have been helpful to have candidate profiles printed earlier for voters who use a mail-in ballot or who wish to vote early. If included after the primary, perhaps there could be two profiles published per day.

I urge The Item to persist with wide-ranging election coverage and bold pleas to citizens to get out to vote. Though a letter writer (Nov. 19) stated his reasons for not voting, I still follow my late mother’s belief that those who are eligible to vote and choose not to have little right to complain about our elected leaders.

(Send your comments to ReaderAdvocate@comcast.net.)

