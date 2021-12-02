ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Swampscott leading the way on proactive environmental policies

By Gayla Cawley
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPI7Z_0dCfBKvq00

The town of Swampscott is showing it is a step ahead of many other communities when it comes to taking initiative on result-driven approaches to reducing harmful climate change.

Swampscott Community Power allows residents to buy electricity from renewable-energy sources at rates that often compare favorably with National Grid rates. Town officials have also crafted an initiative to reduce solid waste in the garbage tonnage collected weekly in town.

Both of these environmentally-conscious projects make it possible for town residents to locally counter the global threat of climate change and the pervasive impact it will have on sea levels, weather patterns, droughts and famines.

Launched in 2016, Swampscott Community Power has generated $670,000 in savings for town electricity ratepayers, according to Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald. The committee negotiates multi-year contracts with energy providers who can show town officials a track record of providing electricity from renewable sources and rate stability.

The goal of reducing solid waste is in line with a state goal of reducing waste by 30 percent from current volumes by 2030. The Dec. 13 special Town Meeting includes a proposal to create a solid waste/recycling enterprise fund to help pay costs associated with cutting solid-waste volume.

Reducing organic waste, like discarded food, from garbage can help reduce the town’s garbage-collection costs. The fund would also pay for initiatives aimed at increasing the amount of money the town receives from recycling efforts.

Like the renewable-energy-purchase option, solid-waste reduction is an effort town residents can participate in. Town officials are proving that every resident counts when it comes to tackling environmental challenges extending far beyond Swampscott’s borders.

The post Swampscott leading the way on proactive environmental policies appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swampscott, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Swampscott, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Swampscott, MA
Society
The Associated Press

Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

WASHINGTON (AP) — We’ve been here before, with the fate of abortion rights throughout the United States in doubt and awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, the court came within a vote of throwing out the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States and returning the ability to restrict if not ban abortion to the states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Fitzgerald
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy