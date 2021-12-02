He is here.

I wish we could sit at our dining room table and do Bible Study together. We have had quite a number of these over the years. I think sitting around the table is a great place and way to work at understanding the unfolding of God’s Word. I also like small groups because folks are freer to share. We are into the pre-Christmas Season. My “Thoughts” for the Herald are due. I often look at the personalities involved in the Christmas Story, those in the immediate portion of the Story and those who look toward it from the far-distant past. I am going to do something a bit different this year. Normally I include a Scriptural passage for your daily reading during the week. This time I am including two passages that you may read at your convenience. I’d like you to read them over and over from as many translations as you can muster. The first is Galatians 4:1-7. The second St. Luke 15:11-32. In the Galatians passage, Paul attempts to deal with a problem in the church. People had come to the church attempting and intending to turn the congregation back to Judaism. They wanted people to go back to trying to keep the Jewish Laws in order to be saved rather than trusting Christ for their salvation. Paul knows and has taught salvation comes as a gift from God, received by faith, on the basis of Christ’s vicarious death and resurrection. He knows no one can possibly receive salvation by keeping the Law because it is humanly impossible to do so. First of all, all mankind is conceived and born in sin. That original sin condemns everyone. It prevents anyone from obeying the Law perfectly, without exception. In addition, this brief passage speaks into the Christmas Story. It tells 1. Who came, 2. how He came, 3. when He came and we understand from other Scripture, Paul is speaking here about 1. Jesus (Who) 2. (born of a woman, under The Law (how)), 3 (When) in the fullness of time)). 4. He was sent by God in accordance with God’s eternal and divine plan.) It also tells 5. Why He came (to redeem those who are under condemnation of the Law, and to grant them (all of mankind) adoption as sons of God.) I’d like us also to think about “adoption” and the relationship of fathers to sons and The Father to His Son and sons. In present days, we think about adoption as a legal process most likely of a child who is not related to the adoptive parent. Likely desire is to find a newborn or very young child to adopt. But the context of the world and life in Paul’s day was that the adoption was of a son (person) who had arrived at maturity. And could be equated to a ceremony within the Hebrew, the Greek, and the Roman cultures of a ceremony of “coming of age.” These three were not identical but similar. The child recognizes his new status and willingly claims both rights and responsibilities of adulthood. The parent recognizes a now-changed relationship, not of authority over or responsibility for but rather a mutuality and equality of two adults bound together. It is here that I want to bring in the second passage: St. Luke 15:11-32. In this case Jesus is giving a parable to teach God’s desired relationship with individuals. This translates to a degree with all humanity. The people listening to Jesus needed to adjust their understanding of God’s desired relationship with them.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO