He is here.

By Pastor John Clapp
 1 day ago

What makes Christmas time so special? When I was a child, it was the wrapped presents under the Christmas tree. As a teenager, it was getting out of school for a few weeks. When I became a father, it was watching my kids open their presents. Now that my children are...

Testy about takeout

DEAR ANNIE: Both my adult daughter and her husband are employed. Since they do not cook, when my husband and I visit them, which is approximately four times a year, they send out for food and ask us to pay our share of the bill, or, on occasion, she will use my credit card to pay for the whole bill. When we go out to eat at a restaurant, I always pick up the check, which I feel is almost expected on their part.
Ask Miss Pearl

Mama takes a family photo every Thanksgiving that she uses as her Christmas card. She’s been doing it for years, and we all know the drill (no hats, exposed breasts, etc.). My brother and his wife (third or fourth, can’t remember) showed up in what could be best described as NFL leisure attire.
You Complete Me

May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.—Ephesians 3:19 (NLT) Whenever you feel like you are running on empty, turn to this verse and let...
The One-Man Revelation of God

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. (John 1:1–2) Bible readers young and old have wondered why John begins his Gospel referring to Jesus as “the Word” that became flesh (John 1:1, 14). The Greek term for “word,” logos, is common enough in Greek. It appears over three hundred times in the New Testament, with different meanings in different contexts. But when understood in relation to Christ, the word has been furiously debated.
LYNN JONES: My cup runneth over

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who go through life with grumbling, and those who go through life with gratitude. The one who goes through life with gratitude says, “My cup runneth over, what a blessing!” The one who goes through life with grumbling says, “My cup runneth over, what a mess!” How do you go through life — with grumbling or with gratitude?
Am I Wasting My Time?

While I was fixing supper, my wife, Candy, was in her recliner working on word puzzles as she had been doing most of the afternoon. When I was about 15 minutes from serving, I said to her, “Supper is almost done. This would be a good time to come to a stopping place and get ready.”
Giving thanks is an opportunity to be embraced

In the midst of extreme busyness, we suddenly find ourselves in the midst of Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Thanksgiving is certainly about family, food, and football, however, it is imperative that the actual giving of thanks not be defined by a brief prayer over our Thanksgiving meal. First of...
A Moment With the Minsiter: Be Thankful for what the Lord Has Done For You

As an adult I always looked forward to Thanksgiving! It wasn’t all about the great food, though that was really good! Our family has a tradition of all getting together at Thanksgiving so we look forward to husbands and wives, sons and daughters, brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandpa and grandma, all joining together at one of our family member’s home.
CoffeeTime

Retirement. You have now become one of the thousands in our country who are leaving the work-force. Regulations, age or health issues have taken their toll. But you simply aren’t ready to give up the job that has been a crucial part of your life. You are competent in your profession, and you are confident that you still have a lot to give. You love what you do, and you feel it isn’t fair to have to walk away and let someone else take over ... in your eyes, a someone who is less qualified, with an enormous amount to learn before being able to even carry your boots to work. But yet, you are putting on those boots for the last time and simply walking away.
"I Need a Miracle!"

By definition, religious people, a majority of the population, believe in miracles, for example, the presence of an omnipotent God. Desperation for a miracle helps explain people's belief in faith healing or visions of Jesus in their food. Whether or not you have a belief in miracles, ethics suggest supporting...
Capron parade and Thanksgiving

Great job, Capron, Oklahoma, local Randy McCullough for arranging the parade in Capron on Thanksgiving Day! There were about 20 different things in the short but fun parade. Didn't ever find a video of it, but did see some pictures on Facebook. The infamous Ric Towns family Grinch and Elves made it, along with Alva's visiting dignitary, Arden Chaffee, and wife Nicki. It looked like all had a blast. Thanks to all that attended, and see you next year. I hope you and yours had a great Thanksgiving holiday.
WORDS FOR LIVING: Don't let nostalgia keep you from living the present

In the time between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays I always get nostalgic. Looking back, I remember the times of family togetherness. There was always good cooking including but not limited to cheese balls and pumpkin pies, gingerbread and pfeffernusse cookies, mustard pretzel dip, turkey and ham and all of the trimmings! Like a time-machine, these flavors and smells always transport me back in to what I perceive as the good old days. I never seem to remember to remember those things that made those times bad and hectic — all the stress that went into preparing and planning those meals and gathering. I only remember the outcome — the full plate and stomach.
Going Forward

We’d waited six years. We were finally pregnant and having twins (yes, TWINS)! My husband and I beamed like giddy children. We’d just look at each other and start giggling. TWINS! As TWINS magazines arrived at our doorstep, we dreamed, “Will we need a bigger car? Two nurseries?” Everything changed!
Redemption is at hand

In last week’s Globe column, Sister Judith wrote about how the Christian calendar begins with the season of Advent As we prepare to commemorate and celebrate the coming of Christ at Christmas, this season is also a time when we reflect on the belief that our world will end and Jesus will return. The scripture readings used in many churches at this time are about the “end time.” It is a little unusual to start by reflecting on the end. It is a bit like reading the last chapter of a novel before reading the first. Jesus, like the prophets Isaiah, Joel, Zephaniah, and Daniel before him, paints a fairly grim picture of the end times. People will be in dismay, perplexed and terrified. We know that the world is a pretty frightening place. The world that we live in today is very much like times past. We are experiencing war, poverty, racism and natural disasters. Since we know that things are not going well, we hope that God will step in to make things right.
Thought for the Week

I wish we could sit at our dining room table and do Bible Study together. We have had quite a number of these over the years. I think sitting around the table is a great place and way to work at understanding the unfolding of God’s Word. I also like small groups because folks are freer to share. We are into the pre-Christmas Season. My “Thoughts” for the Herald are due. I often look at the personalities involved in the Christmas Story, those in the immediate portion of the Story and those who look toward it from the far-distant past. I am going to do something a bit different this year. Normally I include a Scriptural passage for your daily reading during the week. This time I am including two passages that you may read at your convenience. I’d like you to read them over and over from as many translations as you can muster. The first is Galatians 4:1-7. The second St. Luke 15:11-32. In the Galatians passage, Paul attempts to deal with a problem in the church. People had come to the church attempting and intending to turn the congregation back to Judaism. They wanted people to go back to trying to keep the Jewish Laws in order to be saved rather than trusting Christ for their salvation. Paul knows and has taught salvation comes as a gift from God, received by faith, on the basis of Christ’s vicarious death and resurrection. He knows no one can possibly receive salvation by keeping the Law because it is humanly impossible to do so. First of all, all mankind is conceived and born in sin. That original sin condemns everyone. It prevents anyone from obeying the Law perfectly, without exception. In addition, this brief passage speaks into the Christmas Story. It tells 1. Who came, 2. how He came, 3. when He came and we understand from other Scripture, Paul is speaking here about 1. Jesus (Who) 2. (born of a woman, under The Law (how)), 3 (When) in the fullness of time)). 4. He was sent by God in accordance with God’s eternal and divine plan.) It also tells 5. Why He came (to redeem those who are under condemnation of the Law, and to grant them (all of mankind) adoption as sons of God.) I’d like us also to think about “adoption” and the relationship of fathers to sons and The Father to His Son and sons. In present days, we think about adoption as a legal process most likely of a child who is not related to the adoptive parent. Likely desire is to find a newborn or very young child to adopt. But the context of the world and life in Paul’s day was that the adoption was of a son (person) who had arrived at maturity. And could be equated to a ceremony within the Hebrew, the Greek, and the Roman cultures of a ceremony of “coming of age.” These three were not identical but similar. The child recognizes his new status and willingly claims both rights and responsibilities of adulthood. The parent recognizes a now-changed relationship, not of authority over or responsibility for but rather a mutuality and equality of two adults bound together. It is here that I want to bring in the second passage: St. Luke 15:11-32. In this case Jesus is giving a parable to teach God’s desired relationship with individuals. This translates to a degree with all humanity. The people listening to Jesus needed to adjust their understanding of God’s desired relationship with them.
‘To those who celebrate.’ What’s up with that?

Let’s call it Facebook Theology. Over the past year, I have noticed an interesting trend on social media. A religious holiday comes, and people post appropriate photographs and graphics, and offer the following: “Happy (name of holiday) to those who celebrate.”. On the one hand, I find that greeting to...
Daily Devotional: Thursday, December 2 - Not as the World Lives

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will.” — Romans 12:2. In sports, playing time is everything. The ones who...
Thankfulness for the present

As traffic on the Mall picks up again, it is easy to jump into these last few weeks of school forgetting to reflect about our past week. Last week we all gathered to celebrate a holiday that has been a tradition since 1621. For all the East Coast students, it is easy to imagine what the festive day could have been like. In November, the cold weather is usually setting in, the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. Summer has passed and winter is well on its way to moving in.
