The new 8-hour, 3-part docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back," branded as a Disney+ Original and hailing from blockbuster filmmaker Peter Jackson, raises two unavoidable and unfortunately unanswerable questions. First, why is this 8 hours long? And second, why is this on Disney+? The latter question, no less a head-scratcher than the first, at least does not pose as a commentary on the content of "The Beatles: Get Back." But for a streaming service that is awfully shy about presenting some of its own kid-friendly animated content from the 1930s and 1940s for fear of being tarnished as too problematic, it's impressive that Disney+ is also willing to air uncut a documentary where musicians let the f-word fly calmly.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO