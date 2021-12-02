The Season of Advent: Anticipation and Hope

Submitted

CAZENOVIA — The First Presbyterian Church in Cazenovia will celebrate the third Sunday of the Advent

Season on Dec. 12 at its morning worship service at 10 a.m. The Candles representing

the Wonder of the Season, the Wonder of the Promise, and the Wonder of the Message will be lit on

the Advent Wreath.

The service will feature the re-telling of the Christmas Story. The pageant features Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem, shepherds watching over their flocks, wise men following that star in the East, multitudes of angels singing praises, and of course the baby Jesus laying in the manger. The pageant, “The Christmas Nativity” was written by Annette McDermott. But this year’s pageant will be filmed by Nathan Schierier and Jace Hyatt and the video will be shown at the Sunday Service on Sunday the 12th.

The service will also feature a trio of Becca and Abi Brooks along with Claire Jenner who will sing “In the Bleak Midwinter”. Maddy and Dan Raymond and Alex Baughman will lead the service.

The word Advent means “coming” or “arrival.” The focus of the entire season is the celebration of the birth of Jesus the Christ in his First Advent, and the anticipation of the return of Christ the King in his Second Advent. Advent is marked by a spirit of expectation, of anticipation, of preparation, of longing, of hope. In a world that seldom slows, Advent is an opportunity to still our hearts and open our eyes to the wonder and majesty of the season.

If you are looking for an open and friendly place to celebrate Sunday morning worship, the Cazenovia Presbyterian Church welcomes you masks are encouraged but not required. During this time of Covid-19 it is safe and convenient to watch the service from the comfort of your home. The streaming of the service begins at 9:30 a.m. with the actual service beginning at 10 a.m. Go to cazpres.org to connect with YouTube.