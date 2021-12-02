ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

17 News at Sunrise to broadcast from CALM HolidayLights

KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcG5R_0dCf9VM800

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17 News at Sunrise crew is going live from HolidayLights at CALM on Friday to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Beginning at 5 a.m., they will be showcasing some of our community’s most talented musicians, entertainers and of course, the incredible light displays. One featured musical guest includes Darnell Abraham , a Bakersfield native who currently plays George Washington in the National Broadway Tour, “Hamilton.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYqL8_0dCf9VM800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNLJn_0dCf9VM800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I627Z_0dCf9VM800
Courtesy: Darnell Abraham

The California Living Museum said last year’s HolidayLights at CALM was named one of the best holiday light shows in the country.

HolidayLights at CALM is a drive-thru event that will be ongoing until Jan. 1. The drive-thru runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night except Christmas. Tickets are $30 per vehicle.

To purchase tickets for HolidayLights at CALM, visit this link .

Read a list of other holiday events happening around Kern County this month at this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic coming to Bakersfield in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parody artist “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Bakersfield next summer. “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” arrives at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on June 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Weird Al has been making hit parodies of popular pop songs since the 1970s — and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mento Buru brings multicultural sound to HolidayLights at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re driving through HolidayLights at the California Living Museum this year, you’ll be asked to turn on your radio. You’ll hear, “Welcome to HolidayLights at CALM,” and then you’ll be treated to the stylings of Mento Buru. The Bakersfield-born band will once again soundtrack HolidayLights with songs off of their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New coffee shop? Yup, Five-O-Two Cafe opens in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once a pop-up coffee shop on Second Saturdays now has a permanent location and is holding its grand opening today inside of Your Wildest Dreams in Downtown Bakersfield. Five-O-Two Cafe will be opening at 10 a.m. inside of In Your Wildest Dreams at 2819 F Street. Owners Nancy and Marco Aguirre […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Christmas for Seniors, Stuff the Bus at KGET Studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the season of giving and KGET along with the Bakersfield Family Medical Center hosted “Christmas for Seniors.” An event the Bakersfield community supported with truck filled donations all to help bring Christmas joy to seniors in need. The event is called “Stuff the Bus”. The busses were stuffed. The bus […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Entertainment
Kern County, CA
Society
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Sports
KGET

Bakersfield Christmas parade returns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a holiday spectacle. The annual Christmas Parade kicked off in front of the KGET studios on the intersection of 21st and L Streets, bringing massive crowds and local leaders like State Senator Shannon Grove and Mayor Karen Goh. The Fox Theater was the Grand Marshall of this year’s parade. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fox Theater acts as Grand Marshall of the 2021 Bakersfield Christmas Parade in celebration of 91st birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade will return Thursday after 2019’s parade was cancelled due to the pandemic and will pay special recognition to the Fox Theater for its 91st birthday. This year’s parade theme is “Movies of Christmas: the Sequel,” which makes it the perfect year for the Historic Fox Theater, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
KGET

Bakersfield Condors sport special blackout jerseys Saturday to benefit cancer charity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors will sport special blackout jerseys at their home game this Saturday to support cancer charities. The jersey features the crest “The Dors” in Korn-style font, after the Bakersfield band, with some jerseys being live auctioned, according to a news release. Currently, Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner’s jersey is […]
NHL
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy