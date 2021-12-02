17 News at Sunrise to broadcast from CALM HolidayLights
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17 News at Sunrise crew is going live from HolidayLights at CALM on Friday to mark the beginning of the holiday season.
Beginning at 5 a.m., they will be showcasing some of our community’s most talented musicians, entertainers and of course, the incredible light displays. One featured musical guest includes Darnell Abraham , a Bakersfield native who currently plays George Washington in the National Broadway Tour, “Hamilton.”
The California Living Museum said last year’s HolidayLights at CALM was named one of the best holiday light shows in the country.
HolidayLights at CALM is a drive-thru event that will be ongoing until Jan. 1. The drive-thru runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night except Christmas. Tickets are $30 per vehicle.
To purchase tickets for HolidayLights at CALM, visit this link .
