Green Bay Nation: Packers handle Rams, are 9-3 at the bye week

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers are somehow 9-3 as they finally get to their Week 13 bye week. In their game against the Rams, it’s the same story lines that have followed the Packers throughout the 2021 season: next man up on the roster stepping up as the injuries continue to pile up, the offense finally looking like the offense everyone thought they would be and special teams playing somewhat complimentary football.

The Packers defense looked amazing, handling the explosive Rams offense, the Packers offense looked great until it struggled in the red zone and special teams with the help of some special players didn’t look like a total mess. The GBN gang with special guest Ryan Wood breaks down more of the win over LA.

It’s time now to get social, we’re on twitter talking which teams didn’t win in November, what in the world is going on in college football and how it’s a little bit of a blessing in disguise De’Vondre Campbell hits the reserve/Covid list on the bye week.

Challenge or No Challenge! Will Andy and Ryan agree with MK’s statements or will the challenge flag get thrown?

No picks this week as the Green and Gold are on a bye but the GBN gang are talking about the playoff picture and what the rest of the schedule looks like for the Pack.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.