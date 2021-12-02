ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Nation: Packers handle Rams, are 9-3 at the bye week

By MK Burgess
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOSxA_0dCf9UTP00

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers are somehow 9-3 as they finally get to their Week 13 bye week. In their game against the Rams, it’s the same story lines that have followed the Packers throughout the 2021 season: next man up on the roster stepping up as the injuries continue to pile up, the offense finally looking like the offense everyone thought they would be and special teams playing somewhat complimentary football.

The Packers defense looked amazing, handling the explosive Rams offense, the Packers offense looked great until it struggled in the red zone and special teams with the help of some special players didn’t look like a total mess. The GBN gang with special guest Ryan Wood breaks down more of the win over LA.

It’s time now to get social, we’re on twitter talking which teams didn’t win in November, what in the world is going on in college football and how it’s a little bit of a blessing in disguise De’Vondre Campbell hits the reserve/Covid list on the bye week.

Challenge or No Challenge! Will Andy and Ryan agree with MK’s statements or will the challenge flag get thrown?

No picks this week as the Green and Gold are on a bye but the GBN gang are talking about the playoff picture and what the rest of the schedule looks like for the Pack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s David Bakhtiari News

The Green Bay Packers have managed to rattle off an 8-3 start to the year that has landed them among the top teams in the NFC, all without the help of All-Pro offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Based on a Tuesday report, it sounds like Aaron Rodgers won’t have to be...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Green Bay Nation#Packers Handle Rams#Gbn#Nexstar Media Inc
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
FanSided

Packers could be screwed next season, and not because of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers cap situation doesn’t look ideal for next season, but it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has a potential opt-out after 2022, so it’s quite possible the Packers shop him if he’s still not happy in Green Bay. However, it’s Rodgers’ teammate that could cost the Packers a pretty penny, and they don’t have much of an option but to pay him.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams this week, the Green Bay Packers have made their injury report available from Wednesday’s practice. The Packers held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so all designations in their injury report are estimations. Packers vs Rams injury report. Did Not Practice –...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery, hoping to return after Green Bay's Week 13 bye

The Packers lost a key member of their offensive line in Sunday's shootout loss to the Vikings, with Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins suffering a season-ending ACL tear. But there's optimism surrounding the return of David Bakhtiari, for whom Jenkins had been filling in at left tackle, after the former recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. That's according to NFL Media, which reported Tuesday that Bakhtiari is "feeling much better" after the operation and is expected to return to the field after Green Bay's Week 13 bye.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

‘I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob,’ Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers QB Aaron Rodgers spoke for the first time this afternoon since testing positive for COVID-19. Back in late August when Rodgers was asked about his vaccination status, he said: “yeah, I’ve been immunized.” Since the reports spewed of Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and being unvaccinated, there was a […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

REPORT: Packers, Rodgers fined over COVID-19 protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the NFL’s review of the Green Bay Packers COVID-19 protocols has been completed. Demovsky states that the Packers have been fined $300,000 for violations while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard are each fined $14,650. Last week, Rodgers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a year and a half since the night of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers surprised a lot of people, including Aaron Rodgers, when they traded up in the first round to select QB Jordan Love. After nearly two years, fans got a chance to see Love start […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers avoid shut out, limp through a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WFRV) – The Chiefs’ defense is ranked 28th overall in the NFL and the Packers couldn’t take advantage until it was too late. Part of that falling on Green Bay’s special teams’ shoulders. Jordan Love would finally connect with Allen Lazard for a touchdown late in the 4th quarter that sparked a […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate left tackle David Bakhtiari off the PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – He’s finally back. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, the Packers announced late Wednesday afternoon. This was the last day the Packers had to activate the left tackle or he would have been done for the entire season. Bakhtiari has been […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Pound the rock; five keys to the Packers setting Jordan Love up for success

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WFRV) – Has there been something going on with the Packers offense this week? I’m kidding. The Packers already knew, despite the lackluster showing the Chiefs had shown so far, the AFC representative in back-to-back Super Bowls wasn’t going to just lay down, as Preston Smith put it. But with Aaron Rodgers […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

473
Followers
256
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy