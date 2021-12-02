MUST SEE: Viewer inspired by Morgan’s purple shampoo mishap dyes her hair completely PURPLE (and we love it)

In addition to cleansing, your hair-washing routine should improve the condition of your hair. But if you're noticing that your hair is more tangled post-shower than it was before sudsing up, it's time to reevaluate your shampoo. Sulfates, a type of surfactant that are found in many shampoos, are the most common culprit, as they can leave behind a residue that causes knots. The best shampoos for tangled hair, therefore, will generally be free from sulfates like sodium laureth sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfate, and ammonium lauryl sulfate. These shampoos will also include ingredients that actively help to eliminate tangles by adding moisture and slip to your hair, like panthenol, avocado oil, and hydrolyzed wheat protein.
