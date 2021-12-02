ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Max Morgan | Double Standard for Xenophobia

By Signal Contributor
signalscv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the Omicron virus, President Joe Biden has...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

Arthur Saginian | Agreeing with Kraut

I’ve acted out of character twice already by agreeing with something written by Gary Horton, but I really outdid myself this morning (Oct. 12) by agreeing with something written by Jonathan Kraut, a regular Signal columnist whose opinions I have come to equate with liberal fascism. Yes, it is not only an accepted term, it is also the title of a book written by Jonah Goldberg, but I digress.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Is Promising It Has the Goods. We’re About to Find Out

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been busy. In the five months since the probe was launched, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas to high-profile members of former President Trump’s circle, as well as a smattering of other MAGA-affiliated figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The process has been fraught for a number of reasons, but revelations that have emerged from Rolling Stone’s conversations with cooperating sources indicate the committee could be sitting on a mountain of material — material that could clarify what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Double Standard#Xenophobia#Omicron#African
Fox News

Brian Stelter torched for response to Chris Cuomo scandal: He's a CNN 'spokesperson', not a media reporter

CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter was lambasted Thursday over his handling of the ongoing scandal plaguing his network. Before CNN announced that it was suspending Chris Cuomo over his involvement in his brother's scandals, Stelter went to bat for the embattled anchor when critics blasted him for not addressing the controversy on Monday's installment of "Cuomo Prime Time."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Decider

Stephen Colbert Tears Into Supreme Court On ‘The Late Show’: “We Don’t Live In A Democracy”

“Vaccines are mandated because COVID is contagious,” the CBS talk show host said. “No one ever said, ‘Can you put a mask on your belly? I don’t wanna catch baby.'”. On Tuesday, the court held arguments about a proposed Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, nine weeks before the point of fetal viability that Roe hinges upon. Colbert took time to call out the reasoning of conservative Supreme Court justices arguing in favor of the law, particularly Justice Amy Coney Barrett comparing the “infringement of bodily autonomy” of forced pregnancy and birth to mandatory vaccinations. Colbert added that overturning Roe v. Wade would be an extremely unpopular decision, since a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 60% of Americans support upholding Roe and only 27% support overturning it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy