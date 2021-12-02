ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Father Arrested For Abusing 3-Year-Old Girl Who Died

Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a London woman for criminal abuse and wanton endangerment on Monday. Deputies arrested Courtney Lynn Allen, 24, early Sunday morning after getting child abuse complaints. Police said the four-year-old foster child they found had...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Ava White: 12-year-old girl dies after assault in Liverpool

A 12-year-old girl, Ava White, has died after suffering “catastrophic injuries” in an assault in Liverpool city centre on Thursday night. Four boys - aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 - have been arrested on the suspicion of murder. Police believe that Ava and her friends had had a verbal argument, which led to Ava being assaulted, and the offenders then running away.Merseyside Police previously said that she had been stabbed but later said that a post-mortem explanation would be carried out to establish the cause of her death. APPEAL | We have today (Fri) launched...
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
2 Former North Texas Teachers Arrested, Accused Of Abusing Non-Verbal Children At Elementary School

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of toddlers who may have been abused by teachers in a special education classroom said the incident illustrates the need for cameras to protect both students and instructors. Burleson police arrested the two former educators the day before Thanksgiving, charging them each with three counts of assault against an elderly or disabled individual. The alleged abuse included covering the mouths of children to silence cries, to the point they struggled to breath. Parents also said unexplained scratches and bruises had stopped once their children were in a different classroom. “I always assumed it was another student,” Giulia Herndon said...
BURLESON, TX
Shooting leaves 19-year-old dead at east Fort Worth motel, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night at a motel in east Fort Worth, authorities said. Detectives have not released any information on a motive for the fatal shooting. The name of the 19-year-old has not been released by officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, but...
FORT WORTH, TX
3-year-old Fort Worth girl shot Sunday afternoon; her father brought her injured in the Tarrant County Jail lobby

Fort Worth, Texas – Authorities are investigating the incident when a father brought his 3-year-old girl with gunshot wounds in the Tarrant County Jail lobby on Sunday. The local authorities confirmed that the father arrived at the Tarrant County Jail lobby around 3 p.m. on Sunday carrying his 3-year-old daughter in his hands who was shot in a vehicle or at least that’s what her father said to the officers.
FORT WORTH, TX
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) — An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on Saturday, police said. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office identified the girl as Daisy Grace Lynn George on Sunday morning. She was enrolled in the sixth grade in the Hallsville, Texas, Independent School District, KSLA reported.
TEXAS STATE
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 22-year-old father has been arrested in connection to the death of an 8-week-old who died from “extensive injuries.”. According to court documents, 22-year-old Dylan Matthew Castimore is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Sioux Falls Police say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
19-year-old dies in Fort Smith shooting, police investigate

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night, Dec. 1. According to police, just before 7 p.m. officers were called to the 3000 block of N. 50th Street because of a reported shooting. As officers arrived on the scene, police say witnesses...
FORT SMITH, AR

