Fort Worth Father Arrested For Abusing 3-Year-Old Girl Who Died

A 12-year-old girl, Ava White, has died after suffering “catastrophic injuries” in an assault in Liverpool city centre on Thursday night. Four boys - aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 - have been arrested on the suspicion of murder. Police believe that Ava and her friends had had a verbal argument, which led to Ava being assaulted, and the offenders then running away.Merseyside Police previously said that she had been stabbed but later said that a post-mortem explanation would be carried out to establish the cause of her death. APPEAL | We have today (Fri) launched...
