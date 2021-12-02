ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 drops on Friday, stocks head for losing week from omicron fears

By Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 dropped on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 200 points, dragged down by a 3% loss in Boeing. The S&P 500 lost about 1.5%....

