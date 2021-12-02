ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

If your child is afraid of — or refusing — a medical procedure, here’s how to help

By Kathryn Birnie, Assistant Professor and Psychologist in Pediatric Pain, University of Calgary, Meghan McMurtry, Associate Professor in Psychology, University of Guelph
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrTie_0dCf8xq900
Discussing and practising all the steps of a medical procedure with children can help them overcome fear. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought medical procedures, like COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations, into our day-to-day lives like never before. These experiences aren’t easy for everyone , especially for children.

But even outside a pandemic, medical procedures such as vaccinations and blood draws are common throughout childhood. When asked, children reliably say that their biggest concerns about medical procedures are needles and pain. They are also worried that their comfort won’t be taken into account. And evidence says they’re right .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O511f_0dCf8xq900
Children’s negative experiences with things like injections, blood draws and medical tests can not only make them fear these procedures, but can have long-term effects, including avoidance of medical procedures as an adult. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell

Research is also clear that when children’s pain and fear aren’t well managed during medical procedures, there are both short- and long-term consequences . Procedures can take longer and have an increased risk of adverse events (such as fainting or being physically restrained), and children are likely to need more medications for pain and to develop negative or traumatic memories.

These fears can lead to delays or avoidance of necessary health care, even when children become adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qk7ds_0dCf8xq900
Traumatic stress from medical procedures is in the eye of the beholder: a child’s own experience of the procedure, and fear response to it, are more important than the ‘objective’ severity of the experience. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

We have prepared tips to make COVID testing and needles comfortable , and those recommendations are really important. But here’s the thing: what helps for pain and low-to-moderate fear isn’t enough when children are very afraid.

If children’s pain and fear aren’t well managed every time, medical procedures can get harder and harder until children begin to refuse. Sometimes people interpret a child’s refusal as misbehaviour. Nothing could be further from the truth.

With repeated negative experiences, a child’s distress and fear can become so high that it can produce a true adrenaline fight-or-flight response, similar to if they were face-to-face with a lion. Traumatic stress from medical procedures is in the eye of the beholder: a child’s own experience of the procedure, and fear response to it, are more important than the “objective” severity or how painful or scary it may seem to others.

Coping with fear and distress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IL9ly_0dCf8xq900
Encouragement from a parent, and taking some deep breaths, can help children manage procedures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

We have heard from parents that they want to know more about what to do when their child is refusing a procedure because of high levels of fear, often resulting from a previous negative or traumatic experience. Sometimes when children become highly distressed, adults will restrain them in an effort to “just get the procedure over with.”

We want to be clear: Holding a highly distressed child down for a routine medical procedure is never OK, isn’t patient-centred care and has the potential to make things exponentially worse in the long term.

A child’s fear must be taken seriously and addressed before they can benefit from efforts to manage pain and low-to-moderate fear . If your child is very afraid of a medical procedure (for example, COVID testing, vaccinations, blood draws, dental treatment), the following science-backed steps are needed.

Exposure-based therapy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdHDj_0dCf8xq900
It’s best to make sure your child is ready to make it as positive an experience as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell

In exposure-based therapy , someone gradually faces their fear head on, starting with easier situations and working their way up to more difficult ones. In this case, it involves educating your child about what is going to happen and why, and enabling them to practise gradually facing each step of the medical procedure before the actual procedure itself.

Make space for their feelings and have a conversation.

  • Validate your child’s concern: acknowledge their feelings and why they make sense (even if you don’t agree or can’t relate).

Figure out what is worrying them about the situation.

  • Take an open, non-judgmental and curious approach to understand what scares them about the medical procedure.

  • Don’t assume. Ask. Make sure your child understands what they are being asked to do as part of the medical procedure , why they are being asked to do it, what will happen, what it will feel like, how long it will last and who will be there. Answer any questions that they have and correct any misperceptions. You might need to get some information from a health-care professional so that you have all the answers.

  • What is the focus of their fear ? Older children and youth can often tell you what they are worried about regarding the procedure. For younger children, you may have to offer suggestions or alternatives and make your best guess.

Practise facing the fear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PslWw_0dCf8xq900
When fear is out of proportion to the danger posed by the procedures, creating a ‘fear ladder’ can help children work through the procedure step by step.. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For fears that are out of proportion to the danger posed, children will need to practise facing their fear head on . You need to generate a list of fear-inducing situations related to the procedure, such as:

  • talking about the procedure;

  • seeing pictures or videos of it (tip: make sure these are positive videos where minimal or no distress is shown);

  • playing with related toys/equipment;

  • driving past the health centre or site where the procedure will take place; and

  • the micro-steps leading up to the procedure itself (such as sitting in a chair, having a tourniquet applied or their arm cleaned with an alcohol swab, etc.).

Order the situations from easiest to hardest by getting a fear rating for each one. This becomes their “fear ladder.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZFme_0dCf8xq900
Science-backed principles can help children and their parents feel confident about medical procedures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Tip: for children ages five to seven, you can use the Children’s Fear Scale ; for seven-year-olds and older, a zero-to-10 scale ranging from no fear at all to most fear possible; for younger children, you could order the situations by asking them to make choices in head to head comparisons in which the child picks which one is easier out of two, or if all else fails, your best guess.

Help your child practise facing their fear by experiencing these situations. They have to stay in the situation long enough so that their fear will come down, and/or that they learn whatever they’re worried about isn’t going to happen or if it does, they can survive it. Remember, this is for fears that are worse than the actual danger of the situation.

This is hard work! So, for each exposure or practice, your child should earn a reward. You can set up a reward program to go with each step of the fear ladder. Rewards should be small, something you are OK to withhold if they don’t earn them, and don’t have to cost money (for example, playing a special board game or giving a five-minute massage, rather than a new toy).

Trouble-shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVlHc_0dCf8xq900
Children ages seven and up can build their fear ladder using a zero-to-10 scale ranging from no fear at all to most fear possible. (AP Photo/Laura Ungar)

Your child has to stay in the situation long enough. If they escape the situation before their fears have subsided to a manageable level, it will just maintain their fear. Taking some deep breaths and encouragement from you can help!

If a step is way more difficult than the previous one (too big a gap in the ladder), try to break down the situation by varying factors like who is there as a support, or start with imagining it first before trying that step in real life. Each step might have to be practised multiple times before the fear reduces.

Don’t rush through — there are no points for speed! It’s best to make sure your child is ready to make it as positive an experience as possible, and to make things easier in the future. Once your child has made it to the top of their ladder, the next step is the procedure itself.

Don’t forget that strategies to manage pain from medical procedures are also important! For more help, Anxiety Canada has fantastic resources.

The science-backed principles outlined in this article can help children and their parents to feel confident about medical procedures. As parents and clinicians, we have an opportunity to practise too: preparing and empowering children to take an active role in their health, confident that they are the focus of patient-centred care.

This story is part of a series produced by SKIP (Solutions for Kids in Pain), a national knowledge mobilization network whose mission is to improve children’s pain management by mobilizing evidence-based solutions through co-ordination and collaboration.

Meghan McMurtry has received funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Public Health Agency of Canada for research related to needle pain and fear as well as laboratory infrastructure support from the Canadian Foundation for Innovation and the Ministry of Research and Innovation.

Kathryn Birnie is Associate Scientific Director of Solutions for Kids in Pain (SKIP).

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Dad

Doctors Told Parents of Newly-Graduated Valedictorian He Wouldn’t Live Past Two

From day one, kids have a tendency to surprise us. Sometimes the surprise is trivial, like the shocking ability babies have to spit up their entire body weight. But other times, the surprises are both touching and life-changing. Kids have an unbelievable amount of resilience, often overcoming challenges and defying all odds. Jonathan Tiong was one of those kids, shocking both doctors and his family with his ability to not only survive, but to thrive.
RELATIONSHIPS
nny360.com

Commentary: Are dentists introducing teens to opioids?

When parents warn their children about drug exposure, they tell them tales of the danger of peer pressure from teenagers in murky basements or from the dark corners of the bleachers during a high school football game. Coming-of-age movies portray swimming pools full of teens drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana while the protagonist dodges bad influences like a spy weaving through radioactive laser beams. The reality for many American teenagers, however, doesn’t align with popular narratives. First-time drug use often begins somewhere far more fluorescent: the dentist’s chair.
KIDS
KAKE TV

Know Your Rights: Can doctors refuse to help unvaccinated people?

Even though COVID vaccine boosters were approved for Kansans 18 and older Wednesday, many people remain hesitant to get their first shot. Some viewers are wondering if their choice to refuse a COVID vaccine could lead to hospitals turning them away when they have a medical need. Attorney Casey Johnson...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Why children must be involved in research in the aftermath of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect the lives of children even after transmission of the virus is contained. And yet, not much is known about the long-term mental health effects of large scale disease outbreaks, and experiences such as prolonged school closures and strict social distancing measures on children and youth. Child-engaged research can play a critical role in recovery efforts for children and their communities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: I'm an infectious disease doctor. Yes, I'm vaccinating...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Tests#Children And Youth#Medical Procedures#Ap Photo#The Canadian Press#Steve Russell Research#Covid
TheConversationAU

No, we shouldn't worry too much about getting COVID from young kids

Very high vaccination rates in Australia are ensuring community COVID transmission is decreasing. Vaccines markedly reduce severe disease and death. Our health-care systems are more able to cope because fewer new cases are requiring admission to hospital and ICU. But, children under 12 years of age aren’t yet eligible for vaccination and some people are asking whether children are going to become a reservoir of infection. Are children now a major risk for COVID transmission? Should we worry about exposure to COVID in places that kids and their families frequent, such as schools, pools, cinemas, and sporting and recreational facilities? The short...
KIDS
Observer-Reporter

Your Child's Place godsend for children with medical needs

Working parents often need day care. But for parents whose children have special medical needs, day-care options are limited. Your Child’s Place, a pediatric extended care center in Washington for infants and children with complex medical conditions who need skilled nursing care, has been a gift for parents with additional worries about finding qualified and loving caregivers prepared to handle their child’s ongoing illnesses or chronic conditions.
WASHINGTON, PA
Washington Post

How to help your child know when to “tattle”

Recently, my 6- and 10-year-old sons were playing basketball in our driveway. While this should have been time for me to enjoy a peaceful, quiet house, my younger child soon came barreling through the front door with an urgent question. “Mom, is it true? Do snitches really get stitches?!”. It...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bigrapidsnews.com

How to help your child deal with tragedy

In the wake of a tragedy, such as the shooting at Oxford High School earlier this week, lies a trail of questions, uncertainty and fear that reaches far beyond the surrounding community, affecting students across the state and country. How can a parent help their child or teen process the unimaginable?
KIDS
TheConversationCanada

Eating disorders have increased during COVID-19 — here's how to recognize them and how to help

Eating disorders are the third most common chronic condition in adolescence, behind only asthma and obesity. They affect four per cent of the population, 90 per cent of whom are female, mostly teenagers and young adults. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in eating disorders in Canada and internationally. A number of factors related to COVID-19 lockdowns and school closures — such as isolation from peers, disrupted routines, suspension of activities and increased stress and anxiety — may have contributed to this increase. As a pediatrician with a significant portion of my practice dedicated to...
WEIGHT LOSS
TheConversationCanada

Young people’s fear of missing out may be fuelling feelings of social disconnection during COVID-19

Most of us have spent more time on screens since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in screen time may be especially pronounced among teens because of school closures, the cancellation of extracurricular activities and restrictions on physical social interactions. This has led both parents and resesarchers to worry that the pandemic is making young people addicted to their phones and that this increased screen time is contributing to feelings of social disconnection and isolation.
KIDS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Your baby won’t be affected by Covid’, couple told before three-month-old son dies from virus

A couple has shared the cautionary tale of losing their three-month-old baby in February to Covid.Children under the age of five are not yet able to have the coronavirus vaccine, but mother Angelina Rendon was repeatedly told not to worry about her infant’s safety. “I don’t know how many times a doctor has told me ‘don’t worry, your baby won’t be affected by Covid’ but he was, unfortunately,” said Ms Rendon to Sacramento network KCRA3.“Be careful who touches your baby,” said Ms Rendon, warning other parents with infants of the very real risk of coronavirus. “It can just start with...
RELATIONSHIPS
Scientist

Doctors Treat Girl’s Genetic Disorder with Repurposed Drug

Kelly Berthoud remembers the day in 2019 when her daughter Marley sprouted her first eyebrows. Already four years old at the time, Marley had been hairless for most of her life, one of several characteristics about the young girl that scientists and physicians had spent years working to explain. But with the family ensconced in the living room on that morning just before Christmas, each tiny blonde hair, now growing as the result of an experimental drug Marley had recently started taking, was a gift. “We were sitting on the couch and the sunshine was hitting her just right,” Berthoud recalls. “I remember whipping my head around when I noticed.”
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy