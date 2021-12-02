What Patrick Mahomes said about former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Kanas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes spoke very highly of Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

Surtain played at Alabama.

The former NFL MVP stated that Surtain, as a rookie, "has a veteran mindset," and that he already has a good understanding for the style of play of the NFL.

After Surtain's performance against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend that included two interceptions, one of those returned for a 70-yard touchdown, he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Mahomes credited Surtain as "someone you definitely have to know where he is at every single play."

Through 11 games this season, Surtain has 37 total tackles with three interceptions and a touchdown.