Kewanee High School bowlers back on the lanes and rolling

Kewanee bowlers finally got their chance to test their skills against competition.

Their first meet was on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Rock Island Invitational at the Highland Park Bowl in Moline.

“It is wonderful to return to a regular-season schedule as we opened with the Rock Island Invite,” coach Marland Rachel said. “For some of the bowlers, it was their first tournament ever and for others, it was a return to a level of normal. The invite started with some decent games for the bowling team.”

In the first match, Aspen Schwickerath started the day with a 192 game. Teralynn Whitcher was close behind with 182, and Mya Mirocha came in third with 163.

“Yet as nerves settled and muscle memory started to take over, the fun for the athletes started, and overall they enjoyed themselves and bowled well,” Rachel said.

Of the Kewanee bowlers, Mirocha had the highest single-game, 202; highest three-game series, 542, and highest six-game series, 1042. She had two 500 series, one in the morning and 542 in the afternoon.

Schwickerath bowled her first 500 series of the season with a 509.

Kewanee finished 12th in the team standings with 4073. Harlem topped the field with 5726. Area teams included Rock Island, fifth, 4943; United Township, sixth, 4755; Galesburg, eighth, 4409; Geneseo, ninth, 4285; Moline, 10th, 4224; Kewanee, 12th, 4073, and Erie-Prophetstown, 14th, 3659.

The five Boilermakers on the lanes were Mirocha, 500-542-1042; Schwickerath, 478-509-987; Whitcher, 454-333-787; Mikaela Goffrier, 26x1-285-546; and Kristina Armstrong, 361-351-711.

The JV Boilermakers did not have a full team. Of the three girls, Talyssa Closen had the high game, 141; the high three-series 372, and the high six-series, 628.

Kewanee bowled its first home match on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Pin Splitter Lanes, Princeton.

Varsity bowlers from Kewanee consisted of Armstrong, Whitcher, Mirocha, Goffrier, Mariah Bishop and Closen.

“The girls did well for their home opener,” Rachel said.

Their opponents from United Township scored 2754, while Kewanee girls totaled 2295.

“The ladies seemed a little nervous with their opening throws, but after a few frames they started to relax and closed more frames,” Rachel said. “It was enjoyable to watch the athletes from both schools compete and cheer each other on as they played their three games.”

For Kewanee, Mirocha had the high game of 183 and a high series of 486. Armstrong’s high game was 162. Her high series was 447.

Jenna Traynham had UT’s high game with a 214 and a high series of 524 with Regina Harmening close behind with a high game of 190 and a high series of 523.

Kewanee did not have enough bowlers for a team score.

Mckenzie Haupt had a 118 high game and a 281 series. Jami Toms had a high series of 283.

UT’s Aniya Harris rolled a 123 high game. Sylvia Abbaker had a high series of 292.