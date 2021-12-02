ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Minnehaha County opens marijuana dispensary applications this week with a 2-week deadline

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ej3wA_0dCf8mNO00

Applications for Minnehaha County's first marijuana dispensary opened earlier this week, according to a press release.

The county began accepting applications for a medical cannabis license on Monday. The tentative deadline to turn in applications is Dec. 13, according to Ben Kyte, county auditor, at last Tuesday's county commission meeting.

Applications are required to be handed in person at Minnehaha County Auditor's office. County commissioners voted on capping the number of licenses the county will issue to one, after lengthy debate on concerns with having more than one marijuana dispensary in the county.

Each application must have the following:

  • A document containing the legal business name, the business’s primary contact name, email address and phone number.
  • A non-refundable $50.00 publishing fee;
  • A non-refundable application fee of $5,000.00; and
  • An Initial License Fee of $100,000.00. The Initial License Fee is refundable to those applicants that are not awarded a medical cannabis license.

Similar to the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County will go through a random selection process for applications received and aim to finish the application review process by mid-February of next year.

Minnehaha County and the city share a joint jurisdiction, which is a 3 mile controlled area outside of Sioux Falls, said commissioner Jeff Barth.

"The people who are going to do this, they know where the boundaries are," said Barth.

Email human rights reporter Nicole Ki at nki@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @_nicoleki.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Minnehaha County, SD
Government
County
Minnehaha County, SD
The Associated Press

Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

WASHINGTON (AP) — We’ve been here before, with the fate of abortion rights throughout the United States in doubt and awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, the court came within a vote of throwing out the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States and returning the ability to restrict if not ban abortion to the states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#County Commission#An Initial License Fee#The Initial License Fee#Twitter
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

112
Followers
161
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy