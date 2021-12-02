Philadelphia man accused of fleeing fatal accident in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL - A Philadelphia man is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal accident here on Thanksgiving Day.

Michael R. Rodgers Jr., 29, was charged Thursday after an "extensive investigation," Cherry Hill police said.

The victim, 29-year-old Tabreia Ewing, 29, of Camden, was hit while she was trying to cross westbound Route 70 between Haddonfield Road and Garden State Boulevard, police said.

The Camden woman was struck around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 25, Her body was thrown onto the highway's grassy median, where it was noticed around 11:35 a.m. the next morning.

Rodgers, a resident of the 900 block of Spruce Street, was identified as a possible suspect on Nov. 30, police said.

He was charged Thursday with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal accident and obstructing the administration of law, according to a statement from Cherry Hill police.

Rodgers surrendered to Cherry Hill police on Friday and was being held in Camden County Jail.

The changes against Rodgers are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

The statement from Cherry Hill police acknowledged contributions to the investigation by the Delaware River Port Authority and Philadelphia police departments, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and the state Department of Transportation.

