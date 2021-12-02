ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

‘It’s just unlivable’: Family claims rental home riddled with code violations

By Todd Ulrich, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIr2x_0dCf8fCJ00

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Titusville woman claims a landlord threatened eviction after she contacted code enforcement and inspectors found serious violations at the rental home.

Saturnina Rivera captured a video of her husband removing a live rat from one of the bedrooms. She wondered how she could live in this rental home one more day.

“It was just overall deplorable conditions, just really unlivable,” Rivera said.

Rivera and her family were moving from New Jersey to Titusville, and found the single family home online offered by Florida Beach Coast, a property management company.

Rivera paid $5,000 upfront in fees and deposits based on the website pictures showing a clean, comfortable home.

She says that’s not what they found when they moved in. “The entire house was dirty. Windows were broken, nailed shut, there were no appliances when we arrived. There was no air conditioning.”

According to Rivera, despite contacting Florida Beach Coast nothing was fixed. So she asked Titusville city code enforcement for a safety inspection. The city found five code violations including windows nailed shut, electrical repairs not done and active roof leaks.

Rivera said the property manager initially responded. “They had some workers come out to the property, they did a day or two of work and then they sort of just left.”

She claims some repairs were ignored, so she followed Florida’s Landlord/Tenant Law and notified Florida Beach she would place rent payments in escrow until repairs were completed.

That’s when she says the company threatened to kick her out. “They notified us if we did not pay the rent they would serve us with an eviction notice.”

The state’s Landlord/Tenant Law protects renters from retaliation if it can be proven that a landlord is acting out of revenge only.

Action 9 has investigated Florida Beach Coast before. The company is rated F at the Better Business Bureau. At least 40 complaints have been made in just a year and many involve leases.

A Deltona woman told Action 9 she paid $4,000 for a rental home that was already occupied by someone else and the company kept her money.

Florida Beach Coast lists a post office in Gotha as its business address. Todd Ulrich contacted the company several times about Rivera’s complaint but has not received a response.

“I don’t think it’s right. It’s been an ordeal, something that I never thought we would experience,” Rivera said.

Document any potential violations of Florida’s Landlord/Tenant Law and notify the landlord by certified mail.

Generally, it’s up to the tenant to enforce his/her rights through small claims court or by acquiring an attorney.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Boy, 3, missing from Marion County found safe

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Update:. Pharoah Pierre has been found safe. Marion County deputies are searching for a 3-year-old who could be endangered. Deputies said they received a pickup order that was obtained by the Department of Children and Families in reference to the well-being of Pharoah Pierre. >>> STREAM...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That's what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley's parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Society
Titusville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Car dealer admits to using customers’ information to apply for loans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A used car dealer in Springfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud and identity theft. Chris King, who runs Queen City Motors, was charged with using information he collected from potential customers to apply for car loans in their name, and then used money from those loans for his own use without the customers’ knowledge, KOLR reported.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Search on for 2 parents charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — "blood everywhere" — that was found at the boy's desk.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#The Rental#Landlord Tenant Law
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FedEx packages found dumped in Alabama

JEMISON, Ala. — More than a dozen FedEx packages were found dumped in a wooded area of Jemison, Alabama, days after hundreds of other packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine. The Jamison Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page of the more than 20 packages found in...
ALABAMA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mother of suspect in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy writes letter to victims

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The mother of a man accused of plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, wrote a letter to the victims of the tragedy. A letter signed by Dawn Woods, the suspect’s mother, was sent to WDJT. In the letter, Woods acknowledged her son’s history of mental illness and said that her son was both unwilling and unable to seek treatment: “We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coronavirus: Unemployment available for some who lose jobs over vaccine mandates

Several states are making it possible for people who lose their jobs for failing to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate to collect unemployment checks. Iowa, Tennessee, and Florida have passed laws extending eligibility to people who have lost their jobs due to mandates, CNN reported. Kansas recently approved a similar bill, and Wyoming and Wisconsin have considered similar legislation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
62K+
Followers
75K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy