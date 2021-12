Netflix is ringing in the holiday season with a trailer for their upcoming premiere of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. The fourth installment of this holiday classic, which is set to premiere on the streaming service December 3, will bring back the familiar faces of several fan-favorite all stars from previous seasons to battle it out and find out who is the very best holiday baker once and for all… or at least until next year.

