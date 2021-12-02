Boys ice hockey photos: Rumson-Fair Haven at Hunterdon Central on Dec. 2, 2021

Making it to the Tournament of Champions is far from easy, but Oak Knoll has certainly made it look routine. The Royals (22-3), No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20 were the favorite heading into their Tournament of Champions semifinal against a hosting No. 7 North Hunterdon team. Despite a tenacious early effort by the Lions, four goals by standout forward Julia Ramsey helped Oak Knoll roll to a 6-2 win over North Hunterdon, and back into the Tournament of Champions final.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO