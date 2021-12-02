ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

The Salvation Army challenged this season with less bell ringers

By Kate Davison
WTOV 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — For some, it's not the shopping, the sales, or the songs that define the holiday season. It's The Salvation Army bells - the sound of giving that marks Christmas. But this year, there are fewer ringing. The holiday season, the bells, and one of the...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

Related
ravallirepublic.com

The Salvation Army behind on toy donations, volunteers to ring bells

The Salvation Army of Hamilton wants toy donations to help bring smiles to local children this Christmas and needs volunteers to ring bells for their Kettle program. The Salvation Army of Hamilton Service Center Coordinator Fidelis Temukum said he is worried. He has even placed fliers on business windows around town expressing the need.
HAMILTON, MT
nbc25news.com

Salvation Army needs bell ringers for 2021 Genesee County kettle campaign

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Salvation Army of Genesee County desperately needs volunteers to ring the bells this holiday season November 25th through December 24. “We are reaching out to the community, church, businesses, schools and neighborhood groups to partner with us to staff our kettles this season,” stated Major Randy Hellstrom. “This year, we need to have more families, businesses and neighborhood groups get involved.”
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbian to ring Salvation Army bell 34 straight ​hours this weekend

Community organizer Sean Spence will ring a Salvation Army bell with a red kettle for 34 consecutive hours this weekend to raise money and awareness for poverty relief. More than 20 high-profile Columbians will join Spence for shifts from 8 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday in front of First Presbyterian Church at 16 Hitt Street. Spence serves as regional director of community relations for The Salvation Army.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Bellaire, OH
elpasoinc.com

Salvation Army rings red kettle bell live, online

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign this year will be live at area store fronts – and online – to help raise funds for those in need. Salvation Army red kettles will again be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday to Saturday until Christmas Eve. “Shoppers will see...
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving for those less fortunate

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Thanksgiving approaches, the Salvation Army prepares to host the holiday for those less fortunate. Its doors will be open from 11:00 a.m. until noon Thursday handing out Thanksgiving favorites, including a slice of pie. The Salvation Army’s Director of Social Work, Erica Hitt, said it is...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Bell#Bells#Christmas#The Salvation Army
theijnews.com

Salvation Army Bell Ringing Campaign Starts Friday, NoVember 26th

The Washington County Unit of The Salvation Army kicked off its Bell Ringing Campaign with a photo on Friday, November 19th at Potosi Walmart. This campaign will raise money for families in Washington County to be used through the coming year for medicines, deposits, medical transportation, rent, burn outs and other emergencies, when funding is available. The Salvation Army is well-known for its red kettles and friendly Bell Ringers found during the holiday season each year. Bell Ringers will be at Potosi Walmart at various times everyday but Sunday beginning Friday, November 26th (day after Thanksgiving) thru Noon Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th. Taking part in the kick-off were, from left, standing Walmart Associates Coty Allen, Amanda Vick, Wayne Walls, Lora Dinger, Lisa Miller of the Health Department; Pastor Connie Carrigan, Eddie Strauser, Bell Ringing Coordinator; Mayor Joe Blount, Walmart Asst. Manager Craig Somerville, Jula Bayless, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and kneeling Walmart Manager Ashley Axtetter and Walmart Associate Cierra Gibson. Bell ringers are needed for the local Salvation Army bell ringing campaign, call 573-210-2890.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
cheneyfreepress.com

Eastern student-athletes ring Salvation Army bells

CHENEY - It’s the season of giving and last week Eastern Washington University student-athletes partnered with the Salvation Army to try and raise some money for indigent families before Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Salvation Army’s red buckets and bells are usually associated with Christmas. But this year marks their fourth...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WTOV 9

City of Weirton begins holiday season with annual parade

WEIRTON, WV — The Weirton Wonderland Christmas parade stepped off Saturday around 6 p.m. It was put on by the Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce and featured a lot of holiday cheer, fireworks and the theme, of course, of 'A Weirton Wonderland.'. Like a lot of holiday events one year...
WEIRTON, WV
WALB 10

Salvation Army experiences bell ringer shortage, seeks community help

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This holiday season, the Salvation Army is facing a labor challenge. They’re short on paid bell ringers and volunteers. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is essential for the organization, helping them fulfill its mission. With fewer volunteers and paid workers, this may impact their campaign with...
ALBANY, GA
WTOV 9

It's Giving Tuesday -- whether through deed or donation

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In the last few days, we've seen Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. The idea behind the day is to give back in any way that you can -- whether through deed or donation. Giving Tuesday is a big day...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Salvation Army competes in fundraising challenge

The iconic Salvation Army red kettles and bell ringers are out and about town reminding each of us to give and consider the needs of others this Christmas season. The national leader of The Salvation Army has issued a special bell ringing challenge to communities around the country Dec. 3, in an effort to engage donors and supporters, and raise much needed funds to support year-round Salvation Army services.
CORSICANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy