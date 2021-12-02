ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Take our annual state of comms survey to benchmark your efforts in 2022

By PR Daily Staff
prdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you stack up in the industry on DE&I, measurement and analytics, overall communications investment, and more?. If you’re looking for answers, and perhaps also grab a cash prize, you’re in luck. An exclusive new industry survey from Ragan Communications will shed light on the communications field and help professionals...

www.prdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

UFI releases 2nd Industry Partners Benchmark Survey

PARIS – The demand for digital services is highest amongst those who organise events. This is a core finding from the second edition of the Industry Partners Benchmark Survey, released by UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. Developed by the UFI Industry Partners Working Group, the survey benchmarks...
ECONOMY
Harvard Health

2021 Annual Corporate Directors Survey

Maria Castañón Moats is Leader, Paul DeNicola is Principal, and Leah Malone is Director at the Governance Insights Center, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on their PwC memorandum. The corporate world is never static, but the first years of this decade have presented an unusual compilation of challenges. The...
ECONOMY
telecoms.com

Telecoms.com Annual Industry Survey 2021

As we move towards the final stage of another eventful year, we are delighted to share with you the results of our prestigious Annual Industry Survey in this special report. It contains both good and bad news. While the world is still not out of the shadow of Covid-19, the good news is telecoms is one of the few industries to have not only withstood this uniquely challenging time but also derived new opportunities from it. Seven out of ten survey respondents feel telecoms has had a good year, while eight out of ten have a positive outlook for the industry in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comms#Internal Communications#Ragan Communications#Esg#Deskless#Visa
Fortune

The chair imperative: a new mandate for leading in a new world

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In recent years, the responsibilities and expectations of corporations and the boards that lead them have changed dramatically. While still responsible for financial oversight and governance, boards are also being called on to oversee strategies with radically new and fast-changing business models and to ensure their organizations function with socially meaningful purpose and with diversity, equity, and inclusion. Boards are expected to work with executives to take action against climate change, embrace transparency, show integrity, contribute to communities, and value all stakeholders. Many boards hold themselves, or are held, responsible to a triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit. And, as the world has changed, so too have many boards, shifting their composition, agendas, and practices.
ECONOMY
CMSWire

How Should You Measure Employee Engagement in Remote and Hybrid Work?

Whatever way the return to the physical workplace rolls out, a large number of people are going to be working remote for some, if not all, of their working lives. And when the pandemic finally subsides, a large number of people are also going to be working from the office. It is also likely that many workers will be offered a hybrid work model and given the option to work from home or in the office, depending on needs.
ECONOMY
Worcester Business Journal

Take WBJ's 2022 Economic Forecast survey

WBJ is conducting its annual Economic Forecast survey, gauging readers' opinions about what 2022 will bring for the Central Massachusetts business community. Those who fill out the survey by Dec. 10 will be eligible to win one of three $50 gift cards to an area restaurant. Fill out the embedded...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
speckyboy.com

Testing Your Marketing Efforts as a Freelancer Designer

In today’s freelancing climate, one of the best things you can do in terms of marketing yourself is to think in what I like to call “Test Terms.”. What does this mean? When a food company is developing a new product to release into the market, they don’t simply travel in a straight line from recipe to manufacturing to stocking the shelves at the grocery store. What happens is they perform a series of tests, which allow them to tweak their product until it gets just the right kind of response they’re looking for.
JOBS
prdaily.com

Survey reveals that majority of employers will require vaccination

Despite the ongoing legal limbo and heated debate about vaccine mandates, new data shows that a majority of U.S. employers will require employees to get inoculated against COVID-19. And yet, even with the threat of the omicron variant looming, employers are split on whether vaccine mandates will help with recruiting or lead to mass resignations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Prisma Campaigns Announces New Relationship With Texas Trust Credit Union

Prisma Campaigns has recently joined Texas Trust Credit Union as a key marketing solution for its future. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Umberto Milletti, CEO and Founder, InsideView (a Demandbase company) Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services’ preferred solution for marketing automation, teamed up with Texas Trust Credit Union, the...
BUSINESS
tlnt.com

Overworked and Overwhelmed. Welcome to HR Today.

Earlier this year, Lattice surveyed over 700 HR professionals to better understand their challenges and priorities. The resulting 2021 State of People Strategy Report found that 42% of HR teams cited emotional exhaustion and burnout as their top challenges. They also said that they’re feeling overwhelmed and understaffed. Considering how critical these teams will be in driving the economic recovery, results like these should give us all pause.
SOFTWARE
kpq.com

Our Valley Our Future Launches Survey on Potential Projects

Our Valley Our Future is inviting residents to participate in a survey with the goal for the community to rate action items. The projects, programs and initiatives are the product of the six OVOF Action Teams working to create the new five year Action Plan. Throughout the survey, which is...
POLITICS
martechseries.com

First Annual InMobi Buyer Survey Reveals Impact of IDFA, Report Surveys Leading UK Brands and Agencies

InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies that fuel industries around the world, today released the first annual InMobi Buyer Survey, interviewing more than a hundred leaders from across the UK agency and brand marketer community. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Celia Fleischaker, CMO at Verint. IDFA...
ECONOMY
atlanticcitynews.net

U.S. cancels $2 billion in student loans, after earlier writes offs

WASHINGTON D.C.: Earlier this month, the federal Education Department announced it is canceling another round of student loan payments, adding that those eligible are now being notified via email. The new round will cancel loans worth $2 billion, reported Yahoo Money. According to Fortune, the initiative is part of an...
EDUCATION
theeastcountygazette.com

In 2022, How Much Will You Receive From SSI Per Month?

Many are wondering what their Supplemental Security Income payments will be this year as SSI payments will increase. The increase in COLA also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Every year, the COLA boost is provided to those with fixed incomes in order to keep up with inflation. The...
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy