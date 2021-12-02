Take our annual state of comms survey to benchmark your efforts in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In recent years, the responsibilities and expectations of corporations and the boards that lead them have changed dramatically. While still responsible for financial oversight and governance, boards are also being called on to oversee strategies with radically new and fast-changing business models and to ensure their organizations function with socially meaningful purpose and with diversity, equity, and inclusion. Boards are expected to work with executives to take action against climate change, embrace transparency, show integrity, contribute to communities, and value all stakeholders. Many boards hold themselves, or are held, responsible to a triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit. And, as the world has changed, so too have many boards, shifting their composition, agendas, and practices.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO