Pharmaceuticals

Critical Thinking: Are Some People Having The Vaccines For Protection And Slowly Killing Themselves?

By Enplugged
enplugged.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost likely, someone will live in a country where a vaccine is seen as the best way for them to protect themselves from the virus. Or to be more accurate, it is seen as the only way for them to do this. Also, it wouldn’t be right to say...

enplugged.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?

Because they might not be vaccinated with shots recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. When lifting overseas travel restrictions in November, the U.S. required adults coming to the country to be fully vaccinated with shots approved or authorized by the FDA or allowed by WHO.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Critical Thinking
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
WEIGHT LOSS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘Your baby won’t be affected by Covid’, couple told before three-month-old son dies from virus

A couple has shared the cautionary tale of losing their three-month-old baby in February to Covid.Children under the age of five are not yet able to have the coronavirus vaccine, but mother Angelina Rendon was repeatedly told not to worry about her infant’s safety. “I don’t know how many times a doctor has told me ‘don’t worry, your baby won’t be affected by Covid’ but he was, unfortunately,” said Ms Rendon to Sacramento network KCRA3.“Be careful who touches your baby,” said Ms Rendon, warning other parents with infants of the very real risk of coronavirus. “It can just start with...
RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

Getting vaccinated from coronavirus is now a race against the spread of the new Omicron variant—and the existing Delta variant. While many people continue to get vaccinated, millions are still hesitant or skeptical. According to medical experts, this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vaccines, however, do not fully protect against COVID. Breakthrough cases are possible. The vaccines' protection against getting infected with the previous variant Delta ranges from 39 percent to 96 percent. Symptoms of breakthrough infections can be non-existent or, on rare occasions, severe. There are two camps of COVID patients, and depending on one's vaccination status, their experience with the virus differs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lawrence Post

“I wish I’d had the vaccine before”, Woman ‘died in hospital 8 times’ after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

The 35-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly died 8 times in hospital after contracting Covid-19 and sepsis is urging others to get the vaccine. According to reports, her heart reportedly stopped numerous times while brave doctors at the hospital battled to save her life. The lucky 35-year-old said she is eternally grateful to the medical personnel who comforted her throughout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientists build robot that uses CCTV cameras and thermal imaging to determine if people are following social distancing rules - and let them know when they are not complying

Scientists have developed a robot that can make sure groups of people are abiding by social distancing rules when they are indoors. Researchers at the University of Maryland built a machine that uses CCTV cameras and thermal imaging to determine if people are staying six feet apart, and if someone in a group is potentially sick.
ELECTRONICS

