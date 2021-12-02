ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norah

By Brant Cox
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 1 day ago

Perfect For: Big Groups Brunch Drinks & A Light Bite First/Early in the Game Dates Outdoor/Patio Situation Small Plates. West Hollywood has always had a plethora of cool upscale restaurants, but when Norah opened its doors in 2016, it sent a massive jolt of energy down a stretch of Santa Monica...

The Infatuation

Jo's Modern Thai

Dinner at Jo’s Modern Thai is an ideal way to spend a date night or a catch-up with a few friends, thanks to a tropical, plant-filled back patio and Thai dishes that incorporate Californian twists. Dishes here use local ingredients like Monterey squid or brisket from Oakland’s Smokin Woods BBQ, and everything that lands on the table will be punchy, bold, and bright - which isn’t surprising, since the menu was developed by the chef behind the excellent Isaan Thai pop-up, Intu-on. The menu also features a few similar dishes to Intu-on, like a thick, buttery shrimp toast that’s drizzled with sweet and sour mayo, plus new ones like drunken noodles with brisket, pork laab burgers, and other salads and curries. With refreshing, colorful cocktails and oysters topped with things like chili jam and strawberries, this is a place you’ll want to stay and linger at for a while.
The Infatuation

Sinuhe

No matter if it’s your first or 27th visit to this little Persian spot just off Westbourne Grove, you’ll feel like you’ve been coming here forever. Cosy, with definite GLP energy, this is a restaurant that you can imagine having an intimate third date in while also making a mental note of how many people it seats so you can book out the whole space for a lowkey celebratory meal. However you choose to use this restaurant, there’s a few things you should know. They’ve got some excellent dips, grilled classics, and homely stews. Our go-to order consists of both aubergine dips, the mast-o-khair, and a mixed grill to share. The servers are friendly and useful - another sign of a GLP - and when they gently nudge you to order two bread baskets instead of one, you should listen.
The Infatuation

Off Site

Off Site is a small, chill space perfect for a beer and a conversation. But this place is also serving some of the best bar food you’ll find in Miami. There’s a Cuban sandwich with bread pressed crispy enough to play shuffleboard on. Their huge (but not unmanageable) fried chicken sandwich just might be the best version in town. And there are more delicious looking things - like wings, a housemade hot dog, and a burger - that we’ll be back to try very soon.
The Infatuation

Habayit

Habayit is mainly known for two things: being one of, if not the only, kosher restaurant west of the 405 and frying up a very good falafel. They’re enough to put this Mar Vista spot on our radar, as well as their tasty matzo ball soup, but don’t miss out on the great breakfast shakshuka. The tomato sauce here is on the chunkier side, which we certainly don’t mind. We love letting the yolk run all over before scooping everything up with some warm pita bread. And if you’re into the idea of some hamshuka, the dish’s side of hummus helps you DIY some on a whim. Habayit’s take on the dish is tangy and tart from the tomatoes, with a bit of freshness from the sauce’s onions and bell peppers, plus it has a nice kick. It’s also a great size for ordering an extra side of falafel too.
The Infatuation

8282

There are a few other Korean spots on the LES, but 8282 serves anju and banju that operate in a different, more upscale lane. Yellowfin tuna tartar gets tossed in sesame oil, showered with grated egg, and served alongside puffed nori chips that feel like the equivalent seaweed Tostitos scoops. The dakgalbi kimchi-bap is one full crock of cheesy rice and tender chicken thighs, and it’s mighty filling for something under $20. Portion sizes run a bit small, so the plates here should be split between two people max — but sometimes things are best shared with just one other person anyways. Scalding hot gossip, for example, and all the exciting dishes from 8282.
The Infatuation

Lasita

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Drinking Good Wine First/Early in the Game Dates. A great night at a restaurant can sometimes take a bit to develop. Drinks need to be ordered, the waitstaff has to get through their rehearsed bits - all while you and your table try to silently suss out what kind of meal this is going to be.
Rum Pum Pum Pum

At worst, rum reminds us of Hollywood pirates—at best, paradise. You could say the island spirit brings no baggage but a good time. Whiskey gets a sad rap, and tequila has that PR issue about clothes falling off, but rum! — rum takes us on vacation; rum adds sparkle to our Christmas eggnog; rum says the forecast is calling for sunshine and if it isn’t, well there’s always tomorrow. Made from fermented sugarcane, the rich, smooth spirit soared to popularity in the earliest days of the United States’ founding and again in the mid-20th-century with the rise of tiki culture.
The Infatuation

L'atelier De Joël Robuchon

L’Atelier in the Design District is a fine dining French spot that’s a guaranteed impressive dinner. The restaurant has a cool, futuristic interior and counter seating with a great view of the open kitchen. The food is rich and decadent (prepare for lots of foie gras) but also fun, interesting, and gorgeously plated. They have some pricey tasting menu options that won’t disappoint, but if you’re going a la carte, make sure to get the kampachi sashimi and le foie gras au torchon, a little puck of the best foie gras you’ll ever have with slices of buttery grilled brioche so you can assemble your own toast. The menu does change seasonally, so if you don’t see those two dishes - don’t panic. Whatever you have here is going to be some of the most memorable food you’ve eaten all year. Oh, and also quite expensive.
The Infatuation

Sachi

Sachi is objectively cool. It’s in a five-storey Nordic Japanese building with white pillars at the entrance and more foliage inside than the Belgrave Square garden down the road. Cool. The servers are laid back but attentive, helpful, but not at all pushy. Cool. And the dining room feels like a well-kept secret with plenty of light wood, bamboo, dim lighting, and corner tables that’ll automatically ensure any date will go well. All of which is, also, very cool. The coolest thing about this place, however, isn’t the atmosphere or the building - it’s the excellent food. Top quality nigiri, perfectly crunchy lobster tempura, and tasty sushi rolls. It’s somewhere we kind of wish we could keep to ourselves. But that wouldn’t be very cool of us, would it?
The Infatuation

Agi's Counter

If we lived in Crown Heights and had the metabolic endurance of a college sophomore, you’d find us at Agi’s Counter twice a week picking up pastries and an Alpine cheddar egg sandwich on a buttery Hungarian cheese biscuit. This daytime cafe takes inspiration from the owner’s Hungarian-Austrian grandmother —...
The Infatuation

Pitfire Pizza

Yes, Pitfire is a bonafide chain with seven locations across Southern California, but this wood-fired pizza spot is a North Hollywood original and a place where everyone in the neighborhood seems to gather on a nightly basis. The massive location at Magnolia and Lankershim was also recently overhauled and now includes a sprawling open-air beer garden with its own bar and a standalone Superba that’s open during the day. The pizza itself has a crispy mid-sized crust, tons of fresh ingredients, and is ideal for big groups of friends and family that all have varying tastes.
The Infatuation

The Bird

This casual SoMa spot has an excellent fried chicken sandwich that’s loaded with pickles, mayo, and a sweet apple slaw, and comes in two ways: regular or spicy. Both forms are delicious, and the spicy one packs some heat (but don’t expect to sweat). We recommend ordering the sandwich as part of their “Happier Meal” - which comes with a side of curly fries and a beer for $16.75 - and enjoying it somewhere sunny.
The Infatuation

Oxalis

Perfect For: Date Night Dinner with the Parents Fine Dining Unique Dining Experience Vegetarians. On their website, the Oxalis team refers to their restaurant as a neighborhood bistro. Similarly, at parties, a bashful, hot person in the corner might say they went to school in Cambridge, quickly glugging their Red Stripe to avoid further cross-examination.
The Infatuation

The Plimsoll

Prior to becoming the Plimsoll, the pub on the corner of St Thomas’s and Plimsoll Roads was known as the Auld Triangle. It was a Finsbury Park boozer popular with Arsenal fans. A proper Irish drinking hole. Guinness was around the £3 mark and watching a game here usually involved several packets of Taytos. It was full of red shirts, red walls and red cheeks. We liked it a lot. But somehow when Four Legs (formerly of the Compton Arms’ kitchen) announced they’d bought the pub, we didn’t worry. They had been a key part of a former Gooner drinking den that turned into a still pubbish pub serving excellent food, after all. And it’s the same with The Plimsoll. This is ostensibly a pub up front. Low-lit and loud and full of leaning hips with drinks in hand. The back is where Four Legs’ trademark floral car boot sale plates do their thing. A glorious pile of grated gouda and caesar sauce masquerading as a friseé salad. Deep-fried oysters and aioli on top of a corner-shop baguette. A chicken schnitzel topped with bhuna sauce and melted mozzarella with raita on the side. Everything tastes robust and gutsy and, moreover, fun. All things that make for an excellent menu and, incidentally, all traits you need to make an excellent pub. These guys are doing both.
The Infatuation

Cocoa Chili

Of all the carryout and delivery-only places in Chicago, Cocoa Chili is one of our favorites. Not only is the food at this Afro-Carribean spot consistently great (which we’ll get to in a second), but we’re also big fans of its origin story. The owner, Niquenya Collins, is a business...
The Infatuation

Eat Tokyo

You cannot get more no-nonsense than this Japanese mini-chain's spot right outside Notting Hill Gate station. It’s a fun, busy restaurant where you can get some tasty sushi at a very good price, all in an hour (or under). The menu, which is lengthy to say the least, has everything from sashimi and udon, to katsu curry and bento boxes. You can see the chefs lined up in the kitchen, slicing fish, making rolls to order, and we’d suggest heading here when you’re in the mood to split some dragon rolls, hot udon, and prawn tempura. And if you avoid the nigiri and sashimi, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the bill.
The Infatuation

Byblos Mediterranean Bakery

Anytime we walk into a restaurant and make eye contact with a pizza oven, we immediately order whatever’s coming out fresh from the forno. Byblos Mediterranean Kitchen in La Crescenta-Montrose happens to have its own oven, and cranks out excellent Armenian lahmajoun with crispy crusts, minced meat, and tons of fresh herbs. We also can’t recommend this restaurant’s cold appetizers enough, with their delicious muhammara, basturma (cured beef), and shanklish (dried cheese with olive oil and vegetables) being some top contenders. The shakshuka is also one of our favorites around, and comes with plenty of bell peppers, onion, and chunky tomato sauce. The breakfast dish is nicely balanced with plenty of cumin and smokey paprika, and should definitely be part of your spread the next time you stop by.
The Infatuation

Mr. Meng 孟非的面

If uncomplicated, great noodles are what you’re after, then Mr Meng is the spot for you. This Sichuan spot on Charing Cross Road is serving a concise menu of noodle soups, dry noodles, and starters like pork dumplings and vegetarian spring rolls, and most of them are less than a tenner. A bowl of their spicy Chongqing noodles, and some spring rolls, make for a casual weekday meal, on your own or with a group of friends. Just make sure whoever you bring can handle spice.
The Infatuation

Beverly Hills

Nua is an Israeli spot inside Beverly Hills’ Crescent Hotel that is very, well, Beverly Hills. But sometimes, a little extra flair is exactly what we’re looking for, and Nua’s food matches the setting. We love their gorgeous charred eggplant that’s roasted, peeled, and butterflied before getting topped with nutty tahini, oil, date syrup, and tangy tomato salsa. Their brunchtime shakshuka might not be as avant-garde as the dissected eggplant dish, but its bright red, slow-cooked tomato sauce is good enough for us. There’s a hint of heat but the garlic really shines through and we’re here for it. Besides the eggs also being perfectly cooked, we’re really big fans of the Jerusalem bagel - its sesame-coated crust and great chewiness make it ideal for dipping into runny yolks.
The Infatuation

6 Exciting Things To Do & Eat Between November 10th-14th

We don’t care about all the rumors that it’s going to be 90 degrees this weekend - it’s holiday season, and that means you’ll find us happily sweating it out in hunter-green turtlenecks for the next few days. You’ll also find us at any of these events. From eating Chicago-style hot dogs to getting drunk inside a museum, here is what we’re looking forward to this week.
The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

