Dinner at Jo’s Modern Thai is an ideal way to spend a date night or a catch-up with a few friends, thanks to a tropical, plant-filled back patio and Thai dishes that incorporate Californian twists. Dishes here use local ingredients like Monterey squid or brisket from Oakland’s Smokin Woods BBQ, and everything that lands on the table will be punchy, bold, and bright - which isn’t surprising, since the menu was developed by the chef behind the excellent Isaan Thai pop-up, Intu-on. The menu also features a few similar dishes to Intu-on, like a thick, buttery shrimp toast that’s drizzled with sweet and sour mayo, plus new ones like drunken noodles with brisket, pork laab burgers, and other salads and curries. With refreshing, colorful cocktails and oysters topped with things like chili jam and strawberries, this is a place you’ll want to stay and linger at for a while.
