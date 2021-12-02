ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's tennis' China stance could be unique, cost millions

By STEPHEN WADE, HOWARD FENDRICH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWTA President and CEO Steve Simon did not set out to lead the way for how sports should confront China when he announced that the women's tennis tour would suspend tournaments there because of concerns about former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai's well-being. And based on initial reactions...

