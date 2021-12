First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. As part of its nonprofit mission, Huntington Hospital provides benefits to the communities it serves, often in the form of health education, outreach and low- or no-cost hospital care for the uninsured and those with limited means. In 2020, the hospital provided about $135.2 million worth of health care services and support to residents of the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

