Texas State

Oil heading higher? The Chartmaster reads the Texas tea leaves

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter Worth of Worth Charting on why crude...

www.cnbc.com

investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; OPEC+ Ready to Act if Demand Weakens

Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Friday as traders reacted with relief to the news that OPEC+ was prepared to act and potentially quickly reduce output if the omicron variant caused a dramatic drop in fuel demand. By 8:55 AM ET (1355 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 3.1% higher at $68.53...
Texas State
Texas Industry
Texas Business
TheStreet

Oil Prices Head for New Highs or Spill Lower?

Oil prices have been at the center of attention, both for investors and consumers. As inflation continues to roar higher, seemingly everyone has an opinion and a story. That goes all the way up to the Oval Office and the Fed, the to our friends and family who can’t believe what it costs to fill up at the gas station and get a steak from the grocery store.
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher on report OPEC+ could rethink production increases

Oil futures ended higher Monday after a news report said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may not stick to a plan to continue slowly boosting production in a possible response to the Biden administration's efforts to organize a coordinated release of crude from reserves of major oil-consuming nations. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose 81 cents, or 1.1%, to close at $76.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ members were poised to rethink their timetable for raising output, which has proceeded in monthly increments of 400,000 barrels a day, if there is a release from strategic reserves. Bloomberg also reported that President Joe Biden could announce an SPR release as early as Tuesday.
KLTV

A Better East Texas: Higher prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - You have probably noticed that some of the consumer retail items we used to think would never run low, are running low. Hardly any industry or retail category is exempt from a contraction in available inventory. So, empty, or partly filled shelves at our favorite stores are here to stay, for now. The supply chain will smooth out over time and as the impact from COVID-19 lessens.
Carter Worth
Karen Finerman
Guy Adami
DailyFx

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Lower Before Higher

WTI crude oil continues to look weak and is seen as remaining that way until we see some type of capitulation price action, whether that is a big daily reversal or a Monday gap-down and reverse on news scenario. If we see something like that develop then a bounce can unfold. Broadly speaking, the intermediate picture could be bearish for a while to come.
investing.com

Oil Pushes Higher as Traders Weigh Omicron Risks, OPEC+ Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed above $70 a barrel as investors weighed a host of risks to the near-term outlook, including the impact of the omicron variant, an upcoming OPEC+ meeting, and a release of crude from U.S. strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate was 1.2% higher in Asia, set for a...
investing.com

German year-ahead baseload power jumps on higher carbon, oil prices

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany year-ahead baseload power, the European wholesale market's benchmark contract, on Monday gained 6.2% to trade at 142 euros ($156.64) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0825 GMT, driven by higher carbon and oil prices. Spot power prices in the main two markets of Germany and France were...
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher After U.S. SPR Release Announcement

Investing.com -- Oil prices pushed higher Tuesday after the U.S. announced it will release 50 million barrels of crude from its reserves to cool the market, confirming what had been expected for some days. The White House released a statement earlier Tuesday saying that it would add supply to the...
CNBC

Final Trades: NVO, TSE, WMT & bitcoin

The traders offer their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Brian Kelly and Nadine Terman.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas oil production clashes with climate goals

EL PASO, Texas — The world needs to cut more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping climate change from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released last month. The report published by the U.N. Environment...
CNBC

Santoli’s Friday market notes: Disruptive tech darlings implode as indexes put their lows to the test

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. Messy further test of the weekly lows and as the tape remains caught in the swirl of Covid caution ahead of a weekend, a jobs report that did nothing to alter the Federal Reserve's path and the – most immediately – ongoing liquidation in story-stock secular-growth tech pressuring the broader Nasdaq.
