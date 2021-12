MADISON, Wis. — More than two decades after she was critically injured in a shooting, a local woman got the chance to reunite with a nurse who helped save her life. On June 11, 1999, Robin Kerl, who was 24 at the time, was leaving the Walmart on Madison’s west side with her fiancé when an ex-boyfriend attacked the couple, critically wounding Kerl and killing her fiancé.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO