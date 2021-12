The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today with an ankle injury. Nelson has been dealing with an ankle injury for the most part of the season and aggravated it on Sunday against the Bills. Reich spoke about Nelson’s injury and said it wasn’t serious but he would have to manage it like he has done for most of the year. Nelson will likely not practice much if any this week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO