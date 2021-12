The 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs concluded with two teams -- Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders -- duking it out in frigid conditions with a title on the line. The match produced no goals and hardly any chances until late in extra time, when Toronto's Jozy Altidore soared to head in a perfect cross, with only Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in his way. Before we watch what became of that header, we've gotta look back at the history of these players and these franchises, all hunting their first MLS championship. Let's rewind. Written and produced by Seth Rosenthal Directed and edited by Ryan Simmons.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO