MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homegoing Celebration and funeral service will be held for Congresswoman Carrie Meek next week. Meek passed away last Sunday at the age of 95. Those who knew and admired her say she will long be remembered for her devotion to public service. On Sunday, December 5th, a viewing will be held at Booker T. Washington Senior High School, 1200 NW 6th Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The following day, a wake will be held at Miami Dade College – North Campus’ William and Joan Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Tuesday,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO