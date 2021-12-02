Writers’ Corner: ‘What’s all the Humbug?’

The month between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be one of cheer and/or chaos. It’s a matter of perspective and preference.

I enjoy getting up early to go to the woods the day after Thanksgiving. I find that much more relaxing than I imagine my wife’s annual trek into the wilderness of Black Friday is. Pam is much better off in the environment of her choosing, and I am in the environment of my choosing. She does find amazing bargains. I may or may not get a big bang for my buck. She enjoys special times with her daughter, I enjoy together time with my boys, even though we sit hundreds of yards apart.

I bravely took Pam shopping at a hardware superstore one Black Friday weekend. She enjoyed the seasonal bargains. After scanning multiple ads, she found what she was after at bargain prices. I enjoyed the rebates for things I don’t need and the illusion I got something for nothing.

I did not enjoy the shopping part of our Black Friday weekend “date.” The store was crowded, people seemed unaware of their surroundings. They left carts blocking aisles, except when they were pushing them into other carts and people. Even worse, the best buys were already sold out, and items with great rebates were hard to find.

There’s nothing better than getting together with family and festive meals, but my response to the chaos of commercialized Christmas is “bah humbug!” I realize Christmas is when millions celebrate and honor Jesus’ miraculous birth. There is a lot of debate concerning the actual date of Jesus’ birth. Many biblical and historical scholars believe He was born closer to September than December 25. Regardless of the date, Jesus lived an amazing life, brought peace and goodwill to earth. He performed amazing miracles before a religious elite saw to His arrest and crucifixion. When He hung on the cross, the earth grew dark in the middle of the day. He was buried but amazingly rose from the dead three days later!

Even though wonderful Christmas music celebrates the birth and life of Jesus, it is disappointing when Christian broadcasting airs endless songs about Santa Clause and few about Jesus who came to save the world from sin.

It is no wonder some are hit with bah humbug this time of year. Loss of special people who were always there for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Struggles with: families and finances; deadlines and disappointments; long lines and looney shoppers can take the fest out of festivities. No one likes a grouch, however. Like Scrooge, we may need a change of heart to realize we are loved. Let us focus on “Joy to the world, the Lord has come.”

Writer’s tip: Try contrasting perspectives and see where you end up.

Doug Carr and his lovely wife Pam pastor His House Foursquare Church. Doug has authored 25 books and hopes to publish two more soon. Sturgis Writers’ Mill is a community of writers who constructively encourage, support, and challenge each other as they discover their unique voices. Any opinion expressed is solely that of the author.