SoMD Weather for Friday, December 3, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

#Somd Weather
