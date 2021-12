How a Stanford professor’s passion for one artist led her to create a private exhibition space that’s open to the public. As a kid, Palo Altan Jane Woodward dreamed of living in a museum. She spent her summers visiting an aunt in Manhattan and loved to fantasize about what it would be like to live in the Metropolitan Museum, like the characters did in her favorite book, “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” by E. L. Konigsburg.

