ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Charging Decision Anticipated For Parents Of Oxford High School Shooting Suspect

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38L7SQ_0dCf4RMV00

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Thursday repeated her criticism of the parents of a teen who is accused of killing four students at Oxford High School, saying their actions went “far beyond negligence” and that a changing decision would come by Friday.

“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” McDonald said. The gun “seems to have been just freely available to that individual.”

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism, for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Four students were killed and seven more people were injured, including a student who remained in critical condition.

The semi-automatic gun was purchased legally by Crumbley’s father last week, according to investigators.

There’s no Michigan law that requires gun owners to keep weapons locked away from children. McDonald, however, suggested there’s more to build a case on.

“All I can say at this point is those actions on mom and dad’s behalf go far beyond negligence,” she told WJR-AM. “We obviously are prosecuting the shooter to the fullest extent. … There are other individuals who should be held accountable.”

Later at a news conference, McDonald said she hoped to have an announcement “in the next 24 hours.” She had firmly signaled that Crumbley’s parents were under scrutiny when she filed charges against their son Wednesday.

Jennifer and James Crumbley did not return a message left by The Associated Press.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard disclosed Wednesday that the parents met with school officials about their son’s classroom behavior, just a few hours before the shooting.

McDonald said information about what had troubled the school “will most likely come to light soon.”

Crumbley stayed in school Tuesday and later emerged from a bathroom with a gun, firing at students in the hallway, police said.

“I just can’t get to a space right now to blame anybody who worked at that school. They were terrorized,” McDonald said.

“Should there have been different decisions made?” she said when asked about keeping the teen in school. “Probably they will come to that conclusion. … Again, I have not seen anything that would make me think that there’s criminal culpability. It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy.”

The Oxford school district hasn’t commented on the meeting with Crumbley’s parents before the shooting.

William Swor, a defense lawyer who is not involved in the case, said charging the parents would require a “very fact-intensive investigation.”

“What did they know and when did they know it?” Swor said. “What advance information did they have about all these things? Did they know anything about his attitude, things of that nature. You’re talking about a very heavy burden to bring on the parents.”

In 2000, a Flint-area man pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison. A 6-year-old boy who was living with him had found a gun in a shoebox and killed a classmate at school.

In 2020, the mother of an Indiana teen was placed on probation for failing to remove guns from her home after her mentally ill son threatened to kill students. He fired shots inside his school in 2018. No one was injured but the boy killed himself.

In Texas, the parents of a student who was accused of killing 10 people at a school in 2018 have been sued over his access to guns.

Meanwhile, dozens of schools in southeastern Michigan canceled classes Thursday due to concerns about threatening messages on social media following the Oxford shooting. Some schools stayed open with a larger police presence.

Bouchard said no threats in Oakland County were found to be credible. Just to the north in Genesee County, a Flint teenager was charged with making a false threat when she recorded a video while riding a school bus and posted it online.

“If you’re making threats, we’re going to find you,” Bouchard said. “It is ridiculous you’re inflaming the fears of parents, teachers in the community in the midst of a real tragedy.”

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Parents Of Oxford Shooting Suspect Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter, Authroities Searching For Them

(CBS DETROIT)- She said more charges were coming and Friday prosecutor Karen McDonald charged the parents of the Oxford shooting suspect. “James Crumbley is charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter, Jennifer Crumbley is also charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. Shortly after...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Manhunt Underway For Parents Of Oxford Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley, But 2 Attorneys Say They Are Not Fleeing

(CNN) — Hours after a prosecutor announced involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of killing four fellow students at Oxford High School, authorities said the parents are missing. However, two attorneys who say they are representing the couple released a statement that said the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Bus#Murder#Ap#Oxford High School#Wjr Am#The Associated Press
CBS Detroit

Woman Arrested, Charged In Alleged Kidnapping Of 4 Children In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Detroit woman has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of four children as they were walking to school. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder is charged with four counts of kidnapping — child enticement, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property — motor vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Fourth Student Dies After Oxford High School Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – A fourth student has died on Wednesday, Dec. 1., following the shooting at Oxford High School. Authorities announced that 17-year-old Justin Shilling died at about 10:45 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. The other three victims include 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 18,443 New COVID-19 Cases, 277 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 18,443 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 277 deaths on Friday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,336,566 and 24,367 deaths as of Dec. 3. Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

80-Year-Old Man Dies In Lapeer County House Fire

LAPEER COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — An 80-year-old Lapeer County man died in a house fire Wednesday morning. Lapeer County 911 received a call from the 80-year-old homeowner at 3:22 a.m. on Dec. 1. The caller told 911 his house on Diehl Road in Metamora was on fire, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy