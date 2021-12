FTC sued NVIDIA to block its merger with Arm on December 2. NVDA stock barely budging in the premarket. Wall Street did not expect the merger to proceed. Nvidia's (NVDA) 14-month acquisition saga may finally be coming to an end. Late on Thursday, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a lawsuit to block NVIDIA's proposed merger with the UK-based Arm – one of the most prolific designers of semiconductor chips used in many smartphones and medical devices. NVDA investors could not care less with the stock still closing up more than 2%. NVDA stock is down just 0.6% at $319.23 in Friday's premarket.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO