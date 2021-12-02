MLB's worker empowerment moment

MLB hot stove season is in full swing, and while there are still plenty of big names available, it would be difficult to not crown the New York Mets as the 2021 offseason champs. Over the weekend, the Amazins agreed to deals with Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and Starling Marte. But the pièce de résistance came on Monday when news broke that they also signed three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to a three-year deal worth $130 million. The deal makes Scherzer MLB's highest-paid player based on annual value and arguably gives the Mets the best 1-2 pitching combo in Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Good luck to the rest of the National League for the next few seasons. You're going to need it.
