MLB's worker empowerment moment

By Hope King
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
The MLB entered its first work stoppage since 1995 after the players’ collective bargaining agreement expired at midnight this morning. Why it matters: What’s happening with the players feels very similar to...

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Wednesday’s Dodgers News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been fairly quiet this offseason. That is, until now. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Chris Taylor and the Dodgers are in agreement on a new contract. Taylor’s new deal with the Dodgers will be official as long as he passes his physical.
MLB The Show's Finest players of 2021

You may have thought MLB Awards season was over. You figured that once Shohei Ohtani capped off his magnificent, unbelievable, what-did-we-just-witness season by collecting the American League MVP award, you were done. But that's not quite true. Because while those award winners have some serious hardware to take home and gaze upon all winter, there's not a whole lot you get to do with it.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant A’s Trade Rumor

The Oakland A’s are one of the teams to watch this Major League Baseball offseason. According to reports, the A’s could be considering a blockbuster trade, possibly moving on from star first baseman Matt Olson. Olson, a 27-year-old first baseman, has won two Gold Gloves and was an All-Star this...
John Deere
Yardbarker

The '250 K's in an MLB season' quiz

MLB hot stove season is in full swing, and while there are still plenty of big names available, it would be difficult to not crown the New York Mets as the 2021 offseason champs. Over the weekend, the Amazins agreed to deals with Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and Starling Marte. But the pièce de résistance came on Monday when news broke that they also signed three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to a three-year deal worth $130 million. The deal makes Scherzer MLB's highest-paid player based on annual value and arguably gives the Mets the best 1-2 pitching combo in Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Good luck to the rest of the National League for the next few seasons. You're going to need it.
FanSided

Orioles Agree to Terms with SP Moments Before MLB Lockout

In the final moments leading up to the MLB lockout, right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles had reportedly agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Orioles. The one-year deal agreed upon by Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles is good for $7 million dollars and includes a club option for the 2023 season. Due to the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between Major League Baseball and the Player’s Association, the deal won’t be official until after the lockout, which began at midnight on Thursday. Post-lockout, the team and Jordan Lyles can complete the physical required to finalize the deal.
News 12

MLB owners lock out players, 1st work stoppage since 1995

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.
Daily Democrat

How MLB’s lockout and possible CBA clauses impact the Oakland A’s

Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night without a deal in place. This means a lockout that freezes all transactions and a work stoppage will set in until the league and players come to an agreement for 2022. The free agency hot stove was piping hot in the...
ballparkdigest.com

It’s official: MLB lockout is on

The next step in the labor negotiations between players and MLB is now in place, as MLB officially locked out players after the last Collective Bargaining Agreement expired at midnight. What are they fighting over?. This is the first MLB lockout since 1990, and the first labor stoppage since 1994,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why there's an MLB lockout, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. For the first time since 1994-95, there’s a work stoppage in Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and MLB Players’ Association expired at midnight on Wednesday, and...
NBC Sports

MLB enters lockout as collective bargaining agreement expires

Major League Baseball has entered a lockout. MLB owners and the players association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the expiration of the prior CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, resulting in the league's first work stoppage in 26 years. "Simply...
Newsday

Why there are no player photos on MLB's website

If a baseball fan went to MLB.com at 11:58 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday night, things would look about the same as usual. The home page would have its breaking free agency news, and the individual team pages would have the latest offseason updates and 2022 season previews, with pictures abound of that team's players.
marketplace.org

What’s at stake in the historic MLB lockout

Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage for the first time since the 1994-1995 players’ strike that resulted in the cancellation of more than 900 games, including the 1994 World Series. This time, it’s team owners who have initiated things, locking players out of club facilities after failing to reach a new collective bargaining agreement by midnight Wednesday.
Pioneer Press

Here’s how MLB’s lockout affects the Twins

Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years officially kicked off earlier this week when owners locked out players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. There are a number of matters at stake that must be negotiated, most of the major ones economic. Players salaries have been...
newstalkflorida.com

MLB’s Winter Of Discontent Will Start Soon

Baseball fans don’t matter. You have to hand it to Major League Baseball owners for the holiday presents that they are about to give baseball fans. There is a lockout of the players coming but before you get to December 1st, the date the lockout will more than likely start, there is a question that needs to be asked. If MLB is doing so poorly financially, how come the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Houston Astros have each committed to paying more than $20 million to two pitchers who have missed seasons? There is no guarantee of any success for either. Paying tens of millions of dollars for pitchers is always risky but paying tens of millions of dollars for broken down pitchers seems inane. The shutdown of the industry in the winter will deprive fans of the Hot Stove League. The rumor season. The actual trades or signing of free agents cannot occur until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.
The Baltimore Sun

MLB is in a lockout. Here’s what that means for the Orioles.

Shortly after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and its players’ union, owners officially locked out the players early Thursday morning, the sport’s first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike. The divide between the two sides comes more than three months before the scheduled start of spring training, leaving them time to come to an agreement ...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
