– AEW has released the latest vignette featuring former TNT Champion Miro. On their official Twitter feed on Saturday, “The Redeemer” was featured in a new video promo where he spoke about being on a mission to repair his image. The AEW star noted that he wants to go back to being the guy who embraces his own weaknesses instead of camoflouging them, as well as returning to form as the veteran who strikes fear into the hearts of his opposition. Check out the new Miro vignette via the tweet embedded below.

