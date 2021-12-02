ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

LB Aaron Brule Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 1 day ago

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule is reportedly entering the transfer portal as of Thursday, sources told the 247Sports Transfer Portal.

The redshirt junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, has been a key piece of the MSU defense during his time in maroon and white. Brule totaled 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks as a Bulldog. During the 2021 season, he was fourth on the team with 53 tackles and also accounted for eight tackles-for-losses and three sacks. In his last game against Ole Miss, Brule had seven tackles and led the team with two tackles-for-losses. He also had a big fourth-down stop in the first quarter to allow the Bulldogs to score first.

Brule was one of 26 Bulldogs to be a first-time starter during the 2020 season and was named to the 2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll. He was selected to appear at the 2021 SEC Media Days by head coach Mike Leach and was one of the most prominent players on the team. Brule was a great leader on defense and was expected to continue to do great things for the team.

Brule is the second linebacker to leave the program this season. Rodney Groce departed midway through the season and is still awaiting a position on a different team. With Brule gone, all eyes will be on Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson.

Brule has not released any statement regarding his departure from the program at this time, but his poise and presence on the field will be greatly missed. Now, the Bulldogs look to the future as they await a postseason bowl berth.

CowbellCorner

Five Mississippi State Players Land on PFF All-SEC Teams

Three Bulldogs were named to the PFF All-SEC third team. The first of these players was sophomore quarterback Will Rogers. Rogers started every game this season and received many accolades for his performance in the Air Raid offense. This season, he was 473-of-630 passing for 4,449 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rogers leads the entire nation in completion percentage and is tied for second in total passing yards.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Early Projections for the CFB Rankings: Where Georgia, Alabama and Others Stand at Week 14

#12 Oklahoma (10-2) Oh no, Oklahoma. After starting the season as playoff hopefuls, the Sooners have fallen apart in more ways than one. Their 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State knocked them out of playoff contention for good, and head coach Lincoln Riley has reportedly signed a deal with USC. Things aren't looking good for the Sooners, but hopefully, they can make a decent bowl game and salvage one more win.
ALABAMA STATE
