LB Aaron Brule Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule is reportedly entering the transfer portal as of Thursday, sources told the 247Sports Transfer Portal.

The redshirt junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, has been a key piece of the MSU defense during his time in maroon and white. Brule totaled 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks as a Bulldog. During the 2021 season, he was fourth on the team with 53 tackles and also accounted for eight tackles-for-losses and three sacks. In his last game against Ole Miss, Brule had seven tackles and led the team with two tackles-for-losses. He also had a big fourth-down stop in the first quarter to allow the Bulldogs to score first.

Brule was one of 26 Bulldogs to be a first-time starter during the 2020 season and was named to the 2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll. He was selected to appear at the 2021 SEC Media Days by head coach Mike Leach and was one of the most prominent players on the team. Brule was a great leader on defense and was expected to continue to do great things for the team.

Brule is the second linebacker to leave the program this season. Rodney Groce departed midway through the season and is still awaiting a position on a different team. With Brule gone, all eyes will be on Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson.

Brule has not released any statement regarding his departure from the program at this time, but his poise and presence on the field will be greatly missed. Now, the Bulldogs look to the future as they await a postseason bowl berth.